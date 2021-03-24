Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will hold a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26. This service will feature Rev. Dean Gilkerson, Camp Chaplain and resident. All are welcome to attend. On Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m., a fundraiser gospel music concert with Jonathan White will also be held at the Tabernacle. On Tuesday, a final bible study series on “The Divided Mountain-Mount Olives” with Dr. Blake Neff will be held. bernacle is located at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, across from Walmart and U.S. 27. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Byrd Family gospel
LAKE PLACID — First Assembly of God welcomes The Byrd Family Bluegrass and Gospel in concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, in the gym at he church, 327 Plumosa Street in Lake Placid (by Golden Corral). There will be a free chili dinner by the Prime Timers, no carryouts. The Byrd Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. There will be a second performance at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 11 at First Assembly of God.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation continues to meet each Sunday at in the church grove, next to the recreation hall. Sunday, March 28, is Palm Sunday. A number of residents will combine to make a Palm Sunday musical service. Pastor Cecil Hess will have a meditation entitled “Let’s All Shout Hosanna!” The service is non -denominational. Location is US 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 28 there will be a Missionary Update and message from Colter Brown. R.T. Byrum will continue studies in I Corinthians. The church is located at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive. See information for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 28, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Can God Really Save Your Loved Ones?” Scripture is from Luke 16:19-31. Everyone welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W, Pine Street. For information, call 863-453-3167.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On March 28, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title is “God’s Counter World Actions.” It is based on Zechariah 9:9-12. Communion will be served. The church is located at 307 S. Commerce Ave. in the Morris Chapel. For more information, please call 863-835-2405.
Faith Temple Tent Revival
ZOLFO SPRINGS — Faith Temple Ministries is holding an old-fashioned tent revival service in Zolfo Springs at 7 p.m. on March 18-28, at Pioneer Park, 231 Wilbur C. King Blvd. at the junction of Highway 17 and SR 64; and in Wauchula at 10:30 a.m. from March 21-28, at the Faith Temple Ministries facility, 701 North 7th Ave. Services will feature Evangelist Freddy Clark and Bishop Wendell G. Smith. Contact faithch.com for more information.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 28, Rev. Jon Beck , Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon based on Matthew 6:25-34. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue, Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, March 28 at 6 p.m. Jonathan White will be in concert. If you love Southern Gospel, come and be blessed. The concert is free to attend. A love offering will be taken. On Saturday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m., join us for some family fun as we are having an Easter Egg Hunt in our Family Life Center. It is for walking toddlers to 5th grade. Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. Please visit our website for more information at www.fbclakejosephine.org or call us at 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 28, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Triumph and Destruction” based on Luke 19:28-44. Special music will be provided by Mary Ann Fleagle and Cheryl Sanders playing a duet entitled “The Palms” on the piano and organ. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped. The church doors open at 10:30 a.m. and seating has been marked for social distancing. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, March 28, 2021, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will deliver the message, “Stepping off the Curb,” with scripture from Matthew 21:1-4. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. Phone 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon this Sunday, March 28, will be “Jesus Died For Us,” with scripture from Colossians 1:19–23. We will continue to practicing social distancing. The Church is located at 2705 Alt. 27 S (behind Publix South) in Sebring. Call 863-273-5031.
