HOLIDAY CLOSING DEADLINE FOR CHURCH NEWS:
Due to Labor Day occurring Monday, Sept. 6, our newspaper office will be closed. The deadline for submitting Church News to be published on Wednesday, September 8, is Friday, September 3 no later than noon. Thank you for your cooperation.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, September 5, guest speaker will be Rev. Darrell Peer, retired Presbyterian pastor, on the subject “Faith At Home,” in the absence of Pastor Hess. The congregation is pleased to meet in traditional worship at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, September 5, the service will feature scripture given by the congregation for “Stump the Pastor Day”, a traditional day in the church wherein the pastor is given a scripture for the first time and gives an impromptu sermon based on it. Pastor Miller always succeeds by providing a meaningful message to congregants. Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor will continue their musical ministry to the church. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, September 5, Interim Pastor Rev. Brett Morey’s sermon will be based on scripture from 1 John 2:18-29. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 5, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Christ Our Priest”, based on Hebrews 7:20-8:6. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among congregants prior to the service which begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Sept. 5, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “It’s About Sin”, with scripture from Acts 18:4. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store was not able to reopen Sept. 1. New opening date TBA. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road, in Lake Placid.