Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Holy Week services include Maundy Thursday Communion service on April 14 at 7 p.m. and a Good Friday devotional service on April 15 at 2 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 17 at 9 a.m. will include a message by Pastor Cecil Hess entitled “The Disciples Rose Too.” Special music by the choir and a presentation by Cheryl Rockwell. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Easter Sunday, April 17, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Jesus The Resurrected Redeemer” from John 20:1-18. There will be special Easter music. Everyone welcome. Wednesday night Bible study is Revelations 12 and 13. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Pastor George Miller will conduct a Tenebrae service in observation of “Maundy Thursday” April 14 at 7 p.m. This is perhaps the most spiritual service of the year. On Easter Sunday, April 17, parishioners are asked to wear hats, white gloves, suits, etc. and “Let’s welcome the Resurrected Christ in Old School style.” The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Easter Sunday, April 17 at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message from 1 Peter 1:3 entitled “The Resurrection.” Nursery is available for the morning worship service. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Easter Sunday, April 17, join us for a day of Faith, Family, Food, and Fun! We begin at 9 a.m. with an outdoor “Sonrise” Service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Easter People: Cleopas and his Friend,” from Luke 24:13-35. Beginning at 9:45 a.m. we will serve brunch and celebrate Easter with special music and a drama presentation of “The Roman Centurion.” After the service, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt for the children. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Easter Sunday, April 17, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “When the sun had risen, The Son Had Risen” based on Mark 16:1-8. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “See, What a Morning.” On Wednesday, April 20, Bible study will be at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will be teaching on the book of Revelation. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St., the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — On Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday will be celebrated with a catered dinner at 6 p.m. in the Genesis Center. At 7 p.m., Wesley Brainard of Charakter Ministry of the Arts (charakter.org) will join us in person and present a dramatized reading of the Gospel of Luke. We will also celebrate the Lord’s Supper. Sign-ups are needed so we can plan for the food. A love offering will be taken to cover the meal cost and to bless Wesley’s ministry. At 6:45 p.m. a nursery will be provided for infants through four years old. On Good Friday, April 15, a service will be held in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. The choir will present John W. Peterson’s cantata, “No Greater Love.” A nursery will be available for ages infant to four years. On Easter Sunday, April 17 at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m., there will be special music at the worship services as we celebrate in word and song that Christ the Lord is risen indeed!
Maranatha Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday, April 17 at 6 p.m., the Maranatha Baptist Church Choir presents “Damaged Goods,” an Easter Cantata. Location is Maranatha Baptists Church at 35 Maranatha Blvd. No tickets are required. For further information, call 863-382-4301.
Memorial United Methodist Church
LAKE PLACID — On Maundy Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m. the church will present a Last Supper Service Tableau. This Holy Communion, or Lord’s Supper, is practiced to illustrate the belief that through God’s Holy Spirit, God’s grace is revealed. This service is celebrated with an Open Communion Table meaning that people of all ages, nations and races are welcome. The church is at 500 Kent Avenue.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — Easter Sunday, April 17, at 7 a.m. the downtown Circle will be the location of an Easter Sunrise Service. Our Church invites the community to join in this time of celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. There will be special music, drama, hymn singing and a short Resurrection message by Pastor David Altman, senior pastor at Southside. For those coming early to get a seat, coffee and pastries will be provided. This will allow for sufficient time for people to also attend their regular church services. A warm welcome is extended to all.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — On Easter Sunday, April 17 at 3 p.m., St. Agnes Episcopal Church is holding an Easter Egg hunt at 3840 Lakeview Drive. Masks not required. For more information, call Tina Smith at 863-260-3804.
St. Catherine Catholic Church
SEBRING — On Good Friday, April 15 from 5 — 6 p.m., there will be a “ live” re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross at St. Catherine Catholic Church on the streets that border the Church’s parking on Hickory St. and Poinsettia Ave. There will be Roman soldiers on horseback, whippers and actors in costume. It’s a pantomime with appropriate music used for each of the 14 Stations when Jesus will be crucified. A bagpiper will also be present in full costume to enhance the overall atmosphere of why Good Friday is so special for Catholics and Christians. For further information, call Anne Shahid, Director, at 863-414-0030.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — On Easter Sunday, April 17, all are invited and welcome to join us for services at 8 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. Between services there will be coffee hour for adults and youth. At 9:30 a.m. children of all ages are invited to our Easter Egg Hunt. Church is at 43 Lake June Road. For questions, call 863-465-0051.
The Church of the Way
SEBRING — Easter service, April 17, will be held outside again this year, (weather permitting), starting at 10:30 a.m. with a special Easter message delivered by Pastor Daryl Brezee titled “The Victorious Substitute,” from Romans 5. Good Friday, April 15 service with communion will be at 6 p.m. If you are searching for a Bible driven, friendly church, come and join us. We are located at 1015 N. Ridgewood Dr.