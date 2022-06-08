Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Baptist Church invites you to Zoom into fun with vacation Bible school July 11-15 at 808 Gardenia St. Program runs from 6-8:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. (for volunteers and kids). For ages Pre-K to grade 12. For more information, visit leisurelakesbaptistchurch.myanswers.com/zoomerang or call 863-699-0671. You can also send an email to llbclp@gmail.com.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Starting Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. the Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 12, in recognition of the coming Flag Day observance, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “One Nation Under God,” from Psalm 33. The congregation is blessed to meet in the safety and comfort of the recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship hour. Special music by Dana and Helen Coke. All services are non denominational and open to all, and include singing of favorite hymns and special music. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863- 446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, June 12, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message based on scripture from Joshua 2:1-14. The congregation will celebrate Filipino Independence Day with a feast prepared by Fe and Evan. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, June 12, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living Unified in Christ” from Colossians 1:29-2:5. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, June 12, worship with us at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional service. Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his sermon series “Family in Focus: Debts We Owe Our Parents,” based on Matthew 15:1-11. The 6 p.m. evening service will continue with the “Fruit of the Spirit — 2 — Kindness,” with banana bread being served. There will be no Wednesday evening service this week. Our Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, June 12, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “He Is Able” based on II Timothy 1:1-12. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “God of Grace.” On Saturday, June 18, Kid’s Klub will have food and a pool party from 10 a.m. until noon. Wednesday Bible study will resume in the fall. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.