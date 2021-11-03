Calvary Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. the Isbell Family, who are multi-nominated, award winning, national record gospel artists, will perform at the church at 1825 Hammock Road. Come and feel the presence of God through their testimonies and Southern gospel music.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation meets each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the safety of the recreation hall. On Sunday, Nov. 7, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “What Made Jesus Angry?” Hymn singing and special music are part of the service, which is non-denominational. Worshipers are reminded to change their clocks in preparation for the service. Location is U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 7, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on the scripture from 1 Kings 19:3-8. Fellowship hour is held after the Sunday service. We honor Veterans Day and Men’s Health Awareness Day which is the theme of our Community Conversation Monday evening Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 7, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the sermon based on Psalm 95. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6-7:30 p.m. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 7, Pastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new sermon series, “Hosea, Boundless Love: The Love of God is Real and Personal” (Hosea 1:2-11). We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. For more information, call us at 863-655-1524 or follow us on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 7, Guest Pastor Ed Fleagle’s sermon is entitled “Saved by Grace” based on Ephesians 2:4-9. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Sanders at the organ playing “Victory in Jesus.” The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First United Methodist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lake Ave. on Sat., Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be featured. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. until sold out. Lunch will be a bowl of clam chowder or chili, ham & cheese sandwich, dessert and drink for $6. Contact Karl @ 937-631-2655 for questions or meal carryout.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Burn the Plow and Roast the Cow”, with scripture from 1 Kings 19:11-21. The theme is a short series about Elisha. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
Living Waters Church yard sale
SEBRING — Living Waters Church of God is having a huge yard sale at 4571 Sparta Rd. in Sebring on Friday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. Appliances, tools, furniture, Christmas decorations and much more. Any questions call 863-385-8772.
St. Francis of Assisi Church yard sale
SEBRING — St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Shop will host their annual jewelry and Christmas Yard Sale on Nov. 12 & 13 in Buttonwood Bay at 541 Cottonwood Drive, Sebring from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hundreds of pieces of beautiful jewelry and Christmas decorations at reasonable prices. All proceeds benefit charities of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church. For further information, call St. Francis of Assisi Church office: 863-465-0051.
St. John Methodist Church Trash/Treasure sale
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church will have a trash-treasure sale Friday, November 5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.; and Saturday, November 6, from 8 a.m. until noon. Lunch will be served. Items included will be furniture, clothing, books and more! Location is 33631 Grand Prix Drive (behind Sebring Walmart). For more information, call 863-382-1736.
