Bible Fellowship Church Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept. 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13-week session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 11, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Good Reasons to Go to Church” at the 9 a.m. worship hour. Special music by visiting soloist Georgia Eshelman. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 11, Pastor George Miller will speak on a Bible verse chosen by the congregation. This is called “Stump the Pastor” week, whereby members of the congregation choose a Bible verse that is put into a box to be drawn and presented to the pastor on Sunday morning, and he must deliver an impromptu sermon on that verse. Also, our mission trip to Biloxi, Mississippi to assist that community with needed repairs to their homes from many previous hurricanes will begin on Sept. 24. Items needed by Biloxi citizens include packages of t-shirts, underwear and socks, which our congregants are asked to contribute. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Sept. 11, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Two Sons Predicted” from Luke 1:5-56. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities are 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 11, Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “The Real Housewives of the Old Testament: Hannah” from I Samuel 1-2. At our Sunday evening service at 6 p.m., we begin a new sermon series, “Creation Science.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 11, the sermon will be “Pietism, week long Christians.” Pastor David Smalley and Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill lead the service at 10 a.m. Church is located at 700 South Pine Street. For further information, call 863-385-1597. YouTube Channel: “sebringcobchurch”.
St. Francis of Assisi Church presents Divorce Care program
LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13 week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.
Fall Community Ladies’ Bible Study
SEBRING — On Thursday, Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. the Beauty Fit For a Queen Bible study will be held at 205 Circle Park Dr. Refreshments provided. Register at: livinglovedbygod@ wixsite.com/extravagantly-loved. $25 materials fee payable at meeting. For further information, call 352-843-4525.