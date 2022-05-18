Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 22, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “A Pastor’s Most Important Role.” The congregation continues to meet in the safety of the recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship services. Special music and hymn singing are a part of each service. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Blood Drive
SEBRING — Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be hosting a blood drive sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring. Location is 3235 Grand Prix Drive. Donors will receive a Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 e Gift Card and a special OneBlood T-Shirt. So, bring your community spirit and donate blood in the ONEBLOOD BIG RED BUS that will be in the church parking lot. Theme for this year: “THERE IS A HERO IN YOU in 2022.”
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 22, guest speaker Tom Finnermam will bring a dynamic Mission message. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 22, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message based on Philippians 1:1-11. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, May 22, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the message entitled “Living Under the Supremacy of Christ,” from Colossians 1:15-20. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Worship Service is at 10:45 a.m. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6–7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, May 22, worship with us at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional Service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Family in Focus: Climbing the Ladder of Success” (Luke 12:15-21; Philippians 3:7-9). Bible Study classes for all ages. There will not be a Sunday evening service this week. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, May 22, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Son of Encouragement” based on Acts 4:32-37. Special music will be provided by Mrs. Dale Brockway and Cheryl Sanders with four hands on the piano playing “Nearer, My God to Thee.” On Wednesday, Bible study is at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will be teaching on the book of Revelation. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning, the doors will open at 10:15 AM. The service begins at 10:40 a.m.
St. Catherine Catholic Church
SEBRING — Beginning May 9, the Church, as a member of the Diocese of Venice, is hosting several “Listening Sessions” which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. except for the Virtual Listening Session, which will be 10:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are welcome at the Live Listening Sessions. Registration is required for the Virtual Session. Those who wish to share their thoughts may e-mail: synod@dioceseofvenice.org. For more information, visit www. dioceseofvenice.org. The church is at 820 Hickory St.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Starting Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m., the Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — Zoom into fun with Vacation Bible School July 11-15 at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia Street. Program runs 6-8:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. (for volunteers and kids). For ages Pre-K to grade 12. For more information, visit leisurelakesbaptistchurch.myanswers.com/zoomerang or call 863-699-0671. You can also send an email to llbclp@gmail.com