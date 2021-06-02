Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church
AVON PARK — Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. The theme is: “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” There will be two sessions: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each session is limited to 50 kids! Registration opens soon! Contact children@avonparkchurch.com for more information. For further information, call 863-453-0177. Junior High and High School students wanting to get community service hours, please contact Mrs. Joann Seralde at joann.seralde@avonparkchurch.com. Students need a minimum of 25 service hours per school year to meet WMA graduation requirements. These hours cannot be rolled over from each school year.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation is pleased to meet in the recreation hall for its 9 a.m. worship service. On Sunday, June 6, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “Why Should I Go to Church?.” The service includes instrumental music, hymn singing, and special music along with the message. The service is traditional and non-denominational. Open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Nazarene Sebring
SEBRING — Church of the Nazarene will hold a Vacation Bible School June 11-13, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The schedule includes: Friday, 6-8:30 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am to 12 noon, and Sunday, 10:45 a.m., the Closing Program. Register online: sebringnaz.com or call 863-385-0400. The church is located at 420 S. Pine St.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, June 6, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will be preaching “The Great Commissions 5: The “With” of Mission (Acts 1:1-11). We offer Bible study classes for all ages. Join us again at 6 p.m. for a special Graduates Recognition Service in our Family Life Center. If you would like to know more about our church, please visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524. The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Who Cares”, with scripture from Jonah 1:1 to 4:11.. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 6, Pastor Gary Kindle will do a “Reading Review” instead of a sermon. Bible study will be “The Miraculous in the Old Testament.” The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call, 863-835-2405.