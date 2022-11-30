Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, in the Tabernacle with speaker Rev. Terry Wilcox, Lead Pastor of Restoration Fellowship Church in Lakeland. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 9 a.m. Bible study continues in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. On Thursday at 10 a.m. there will be a Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park (across from Walmart on U.S. 27).

