AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, in the Tabernacle with speaker Rev. Terry Wilcox, Lead Pastor of Restoration Fellowship Church in Lakeland. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 9 a.m. Bible study continues in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. On Thursday at 10 a.m. there will be a Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park (across from Walmart on U.S. 27).
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 4, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Behold the Lamb Promised“ from Isaiah 7:14-16. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. Wednesday night Bible study continues from Philippians 1:1-11 at 6 p.m. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 4, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “You May Be Surprised!” from Isaiah 9 at the 9 a.m. worship service. Special music by visiting soloist Georgia Eshelman. Services are non-denominational and open to all, and are held in the safety and security of the recreation hall. Location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 4, the Scripture for the day is Psalm 46:1-5. Our Back Bay Mission members will present a report to the congregation regarding their recent visit and work accomplished in Biloxi, Mississippi. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 4, the sermon is entitled “Jesus’ Identity Revealed, Part 1” from Luke 8:22-56. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 4, join us at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “The King has Come: The Angel Speaks to Zacharias (Luke 1:5-25). The 6 p.m. service will be “Oldies But Goodies: Balthasar Hubmaier (“The First Baptist”). We are at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 4, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “That God May Dwell Among Us” based on Exodus 25:1-9. Special music will be the Music Team singing “I Heard the Bells.” The second Sunday of Advent will be observed in a ceremony entitled “We Wait in Hope.” The choir will begin with the opening song for this ceremony. The congregation will then participate in a Litany led this week by Lourdes Gomez. The first candle last week represented Wait. Today, the second candle represents Watch and will be lit by David Valdes. Then all will join in the refrain which features a verse about Watch. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Maranatha Baptist Christmas Musical
SEBRING — Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., the much-anticipated annual Christmas Musical by the Choir and Drama Team of Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. will present an original Cantata. “Is There Room?” The presentation asks questions about objections leveled against God and how He answers those objections through His Son. The public is cordially invited. Call 860-382-4301 for more information.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-7 p.m., we are holding a spaghetti dinner in our Fellowship Hall. Cost of $ 8 per person. Proceeds will be donated to the Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund. Services are every Sunday at 11 a.m. Join us before the service at 10 a.m. in Burke Hall (behind the church building) for coffee and fellowship. We look forward to meeting visitors and members; all are welcome. Church is at 324 E. Main St. Phone: 863-453-6858.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 4, the Second Sunday of Advent message is entitled “The Gift of Peace we received at Christmas” based on Isaiah 9:6-7, Luke 2:10-11 and Micah 5:2. Pastor David Smalley and Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill lead the services. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. For more information, call 863-385-1597. YouTube Channel” “sebringcob church”
Spring Lake United Methodist Church bazaar
SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., the church will present a cookie walk & bake sale where you choose from a large variety of homemade cookies, homemade bread and other baked goods; a craft bazaar with jewelry, towels, microwave mats, scrubbies, wooden items and more; and a garage sale with treasures for you to browse and buy. Breakfast and lunch will also be available. Church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane (on Highway 98 at Spring Lake).
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.