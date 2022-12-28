Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker, Dr. David Lawson, pastor at Church of Christ in Christian Union in Avon Park. All are welcome. Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will begin in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff; topic is “By Faith”. On Thursday at 10 a.m., there will be a Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.

