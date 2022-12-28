Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker, Dr. David Lawson, pastor at Church of Christ in Christian Union in Avon Park. All are welcome. Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will begin in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff; topic is “By Faith”. On Thursday at 10 a.m., there will be a Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.
Bible Fellowship Church GriefShare free seminarSEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2-4 p.m. GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar called Loss Of A Spouse. Also starting Jan. 9, from 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. a continuing 13-week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 1, the congregation will usher in the new year with an enthusiastic service at 9 a.m. Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “A Challenge for 2023 — Yes We Can!”. Special music by the choir and soloist Jim Neumann. Looking ahead, the church is planning a special service on Sunday, Jan. 9, to observe the 50th anniversary of the ordination of Pastor Hess. All services are non-denominational, open to residents and non-residents alike. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information, call-863-446-3695.
Crossroads Fellowship ChurchSEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., there will be an Aglow meeting with guest speaker, Dr. April Griseta, author and licensed mental health counselor. She has appeared on Christian television network. Healings have been known to follow when she preaches the Word. Families are welcome. Church is at 6422 U.S. 27 South. For more information, call 863-385-1314.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 1, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message from Matthew 1:1-17. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 1, the sermon is from John 6 — A New Year, Same Focus. Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday activities are 6:30-7:30 p.m. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 1, worship in this new year at the 9:30 a.m. contemporary or 11 a.m. traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Standing on the Promises of God 1: God is Always with Me” from Matthew 28:20. There will be no evening service. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m., is the adult prayer and Bible study. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit the website at www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 1, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is titled “Providential Provisions” based on Matthew 2:1-12. Special music will be the Music Team singing “Behold the Lamb”. Holy Communion will be observed. The church office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. “Defrocking of the Greens” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9 a.m. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday the doors will open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal ChurchLAKE PLACID — Sunday, Jan. 1, at 9:30 a.m. the season of Christmas will be celebrated with the annual Festival of Lessons and Carols. All are invited; all are welcome. The church is at 43 Lake June Road. For more information, call 863-465-0051.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. The church is at 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.