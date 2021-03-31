Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — Maundy Thursday service will be at 11 a.m. on April 1 with Holy Communion. There will be no Good Friday Stations of the Cross. At 12 p.m., there will be a Good Friday Community Service on our Facebook page atonementlutheranfl. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., our church will be open for personal meditation on the Stations of the Cross and, at 3 p.m., we will conclude with a Good Friday service, but we will not have Holy Communion. Easter service will be on Sunday, April 4 at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. We ask that face coverings be worn and we practice social distancing. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Dr. Call 863-385-0797.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will hold a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26. This service will feature Rev. Dean Gilkerson, Camp Chaplain and resident. All are welcome to attend. On Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m., a fundraiser gospel music concert with Jonathan White will also be held at the Tabernacle. On Tuesday, a final bible study series on “The Divided Mountain-Mount Olives” with Dr. Blake Neff will be held. The Tabernacle is located at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, across from Walmart and U.S. 27. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Byrd Family gospel
LAKE PLACID — First Assembly of God welcomes The Byrd Family Bluegrass and Gospel in concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, in the gym at he church, 327 Plumosa Street in Lake Placid (by Golden Corral). There will be a free chili dinner by the Prime Timers, no carryouts. The Byrd Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. There will be a second performance at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 11 at First Assembly of God.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Good Friday, April 2, we will have a devotional service at the grove at 3 p.m. Service will include readings, music, and a meditation by Pastor Cecil Hess entitled “Why Is It Called Good Friday?” Easter Sunday, April 4 worship is at 9 a.m. in the grove with Pastor Hess speaking on “The Lord Is Risen — Why Be Surprised?” Special music by Marion Hopkins. Services are non-denominational. Location is US 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For Information, call 863- 446- 3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Join us on Good Friday, April 2, at 6 p.m. for communion service remembering Christ’s work on our behalf and on Easter at 10:30 a.m. Join us outside under the trees in our parking lot as we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection! Refreshments served before service. Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message entitled “The Plot Twists.” Note, there will not be Sunday School on Easter. If you do not have a church home, we would love to see you! The church is located at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive. See information for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Easter Sunday, April 4, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring a special message from Luke 24:1-9, “Easter; Celebration At The Sepulcher.” There will be Easter music. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street. For information, call 863-453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 28, Rev. Jon Beck , Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon based on Matthew 6:25-34. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Saturday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m., join us for some family fun as we are having an Easter Egg Hunt in our Family Life Center. It is for walking toddlers to 5th grade. Easter Sunday morning, April 4, celebration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with “Sonrise” service outdoors under our shade trees. Please bring a lawn chair (we will be setting chairs up as well). Pastor Stephen Ahrens will deliver the message, “The Everlasting: Jesus the King of Kings” from Hebrews 1:4-13. At 8:15 a.m., breakfast will be served, followed at 9 a.m. with Bible study. At 10 a.m., a musical service will be held in the sanctuary entitled “Resurrection Celebration” with congregation singing, choir, Joy Ringers, duets and more. Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. Please visit our website for more information at www.fbclakejosephine.org or call us at 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — Easter services will begin with a Good Friday “In Remembrance” service on April 2 at 6:30 p.m. which will include communion. Easter Sunrise service is at 7 a.m. with morning worship at 10:30 a.m. No Sunday school or evening service on April 4.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — The Easter Sunday, April 4 sermon to be given by Pastor Bob Johnson is entitled “Seeing is Believing?” based on Luke 16:1-14. Prelude music will be Mrs. Dale Brockway singing “The Crystal Fountain.” Special music will be Mrs. Brockway at the piano and Cheryl Sanders at the organ playing “Christ Arose.” Holy Communion will also be observed. The church is located at 206 E. Lagrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:30 a.m. and seating has been marked for social distancing. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Easter week events begin with a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. Rev. Darrell Peer will conduct Easter morning worship at 11 a.m. with the sermon entitled “Unshakable Facts in a Shaky World”, with scripture from Acts 1:1-3. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave., Phone 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — The Easter Sunday worship service begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Jesus Lives For Us”, with scripture from 1 John 3:13-23. We will continue practicing social distancing. The Church is located at 2705 Alt. 27 S (behind Publix South) in Sebring. Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Easter Sunday, April 4, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “God Wins!!!” It is based on Mark 16:1-8. Good Friday service is at 7:00 p.m. April 2. The sermon is titled “Sounds of Good Friday.” The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call 863-835-2405.
Sebring Christian Church
SEBRING — Easter Sunday, April 4, worship will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a “Son-Rise” service, followed by breakfast at 8:30 a.m. A children’s Easter egg hunt will be held at 9:15 a.m. The main Easter worship service will begin at 9:30 a.m. The church is at 4514 Hammock Road. Call 863-382-6676 or visit SebringChristianChurch.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Good Friday service will be April 2 at noon. Easter Sunrise Service will be April 4 at 7 a.m., with Easter morning worship service at 10 a.m. The church is located at 8170 Cozumel in Spring Lake. Phone number is 863-655-0040.