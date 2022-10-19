Avon Park Church of the Nazarene
AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m., the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene located at 707 W. Main St., will host an outdoor Community Hallelujah Night behind the parsonage located next door on the east side of the Church. Everyone is invited to stop by during that time to enjoy a hot dog, bottle of water, candy, and to get overall acquainted. Church phone: 863-453-4851.
Christ Fellowship Church of SebringSEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 23, Christ Fellowship Church of Sebring will have luncheon right after morning service. Menu includes fried chicken, coleslaw, macaroni salad and potluck desserts. Come and Fellowship with us. Morning service starts 10 a.m. Our address is 2935 New Life Way. We are the first church on your left once you go past Aldi. Looking forward to seeing you there!
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 23, Pastor Cecil Hess continues a series of messages on lives changed by Jesus. The subject is “An Army Officer’s Faith: I Know You Can Do It” from Matthew 8. Special music will be provided by guest soloist Beverly Hann. The congregation is welcoming back those from the north. The 9 a.m. service is held in the safety and security of fellowship hall. All services are non-denominational and open to all, including non-residents. Church location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 23, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message “The Day Shall Declare It” from 1 Corinthians 3:10-15. There will be special music. Everyone welcome to the 10 a.m. service. Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. will be from Revelation 21 and 22. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 23, the sermon is entitled “Good News in Galilee” from Luke 4:14-44. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 23, 9:30 & 11 a.m. services Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Coming Shadows: Melchizedek the King & HIgh Priest” based on Hebrews 5:1-10. At 12 p.m., we have a Youth Fall “Axetravaganza” planned for middle and high school students. A time of fun and games, apple bobbing, food and an axe throwing challenge. The 6 p.m. service is Creation Science: Evidence of a World-Wide Flood. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 23, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The Bride of Christ” based on John 3:22-36. Special music will be “Trust and Obey” with Mrs. Dale Brockway at the organ and Cheryl Sanders at the piano. Wednesday, Oct. 19, there will be a covered dish supper. The speaker will be Tom Finneran, Executive Director of the Church Service Center. The Elders are in charge. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sundays; service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
St. Francis of Assisi Christmas and Jewelry SaleSEBRING — Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Buttonwood Bay (541 Cottonwood Drive), We will have lots of beautiful Christmas decorations and jewelry to include earrings, pins, necklaces, and watches. Great prices, great fellowship, come join us!! Questions: St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal church, 863-465-0051.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.