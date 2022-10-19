Avon Park Church of the Nazarene

AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m., the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene located at 707 W. Main St., will host an outdoor Community Hallelujah Night behind the parsonage located next door on the east side of the Church. Everyone is invited to stop by during that time to enjoy a hot dog, bottle of water, candy, and to get overall acquainted. Church phone: 863-453-4851.

