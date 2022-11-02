Church of Buttonwood Bay

SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 6, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “God’s Clock Never Changes.” Scripture is from various miracles in the gospel of Mark. The congregation meets weekly at 9 a.m. in the safety and security of fellowship hall. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Worshipers are reminded to change their clocks on Saturday night. Church location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.

Recommended for you