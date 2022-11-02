Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 6, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “God’s Clock Never Changes.” Scripture is from various miracles in the gospel of Mark. The congregation meets weekly at 9 a.m. in the safety and security of fellowship hall. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Worshipers are reminded to change their clocks on Saturday night. Church location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 6, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring a dynamic message from I Corinthians. Special music will be presented. Wednesday 6 p.m. continues with a baptism and study in Philippians. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 6, Rev. George Miller will speak on 2 Kings 5:1-16. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 6, the sermon is entitled “Bad News for the Religious” from Luke 5:17 — 6:11. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 6, worship with us at 9:30 a.m. contemporary or 11 a.m. traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Christian Citizenship” (Romans 13:1-7). For our evening service at 6 p.m., we welcome guest speaker, Casey Cockerham, who is a Pastor Candidate for FBC of Wauchula. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 6, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Expectations!” based on Acts 11:1-18. A special prelude, “People Need the Lord” will be played on the piano by organist Cheryl Sanders. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Ancient Words.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sunday service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-324
First Presbyterian Church of Lake PlacidLAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m., noted organist and performer Vince Treadway will re-dedicate the pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church with a special concert on. There is no charge for the event, but a love offering will be received as a thank-you to the performer. Church is located 117 N. Oak Ave. between Dal Hall and Interlake Blvd. For more information, call 863-465-2742.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic ChurchAVON PARK — Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., our church presents local pianist, Michelle Tamayo performing a “Concert for a Cause,” for the benefit of people affected by the recent hurricane. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted for hurricane victims. Michelle presents a program including Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. She was born in Avon Park, and earned degrees from Florida Southern College and the Manhattan School of Music. She works at AdventHealth as a clinical pharmacist. Church Grogan Center is at 595 E. Main Street.
Resurrection Lutheran ChurchAVON PARK — Services are every Sunday at 11 a.m. Join us before the service at 10 a.m. in Burke Hall (behind the church building) for coffee and fellowship. We look forward to meeting visitors and members; all are welcome. Church is at 324 E. Main St. Phone: 863-453-6858.
Sebring Church of the BrethrenSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 6, worship is at 10 a.m.; the sermon is entitled “Step out in a Storm”, based on Matthew 14:22-33. Pastor David Smalley and Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill lead the services. The church is at 700 South Pine Street. For further information, call 863-385-1597.
St. Francis of Assisi Christmas bazaarLAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., we will have Christmas in November at our church, St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, at 43 Lake June Road. We will have lots of beautiful Christmas decorations and jewelry to include earrings, pins, necklaces, and watches. Great prices, great fellowship, come join us!! Questions: Call the Church at 863-465-0051.