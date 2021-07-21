Calvary Church
SEBRING — “WHY PRAY”? Explore the reasons as to why we should pray at our four-week prayer study on Tuesday, July 13. The study will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be held in the sanctuary of Calvary Church located at 1825 Hammock Rd. in Sebring. Reverend Sandra Boulineau will be leading the study. This is open to the community…refreshments will be served.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 25, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “The Importance of Correct Measurements.” The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the recreation hall. Inspiring hymns and special music are always part of the service, which is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 25, Pastor Toby Cribbs will continue the message on “Christian Life” from the book of Philippians. Jon Carter will bring special music. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 25, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on scripture from Song of Solomon 8:5-7. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, July 25, at 9:30 a.m., there will be a Back to School Bash celebration. There will be a joint worship service in our Family Life Center. The children will meet in the main Sanctuary building for Sunday School. From 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. there will be 200 backpacks with school supplies given away. There will be several bounce houses, games, food, and back to school haircuts for school age children. All Free! Sunday evening at 6 p.m. there will be the “Super Sunday Night” bible study, “Learning to Walk Like Jesus” and it is “Salad Night.” We love to worship the Lord and have fun. Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. Please visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org for more information or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 25, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Corporate Worship”, based on Hebrews 10:19-25. On Sunday, August 1, Pastor Ed Fleagle’s sermon is entitled “The Fear Factor” based on Hebrews 9:27-28. Members are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the Church Service Center. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 25, Mark Nelson will deliver the sermon based on 1 Samuel 21, with complementary scripture listed as Acts 13:32-39. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. Phone 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, July 25, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Fishers of Men or Keepers of the Aquarium”, with scripture from Revelation 3:1-6. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
Placid Lakes Baptist Church
LAKE PLACID — Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:15-8:15 p.m. on July 26-30, each evening. Ages 4 (by 9-01-21) through adults are invited to visit Big Fish Bay — Hooked on God’s Mercy! Join us in the Fellowship Hall, behind the church building at 116 Cleveland Ave. NE, Lake Placid, for Bible Study, music, crafts and games. Supper is provided at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call 863-465-5126.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1! We appreciate everyone’s patronage and look forward to seeing them in the fall! The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.
The Holy Trap Ministries
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. will be hosting its eighth annual Stop the Violence giveaway on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (while supplies last), in Highlands County. Two locations will be set up, one in Lake Placid Florida on Crestmore Drive, and the second in Sebring on MLK Blvd. in front of the Hope Center. This year’s event will have music, fellowship and food bags to be given out to families in need. Last year The Holy Trap Ministries provided over 500 food bags to the families in Highlands County. Come out and enjoy what the Lord can do. To donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations please visit our website at www.theholytrapministries.org or call 863-633-0145 for pick up. The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is located at 134 N Ridgewood Dr., Suite. 14, Sebring, FL 33870.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Beginning Friday evening, August 6, Pastor Dave Lawson will hold a new beginning prayer seminar entitled, “Empowered to Pray.” The schedule of events is as follows: Friday evening, August 6, 7-9 p.m.; Saturday morning, August 7, 9 a.m. to 12 noon; Sunday morning, August 8, 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Sunday evening, August 8, 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be 21 days of prayer and fasting from August 9 through August 29. The church is located at 1400 CR-17A North. For further information, call 863-452-5643.