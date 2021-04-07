Byrd Family gospel
LAKE PLACID — First Assembly of God Bluegrass and Gospel in concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, in the gym at the church, 327 Plumosa Street in Lake Placid (by Golden Corral). There will be a free chili dinner by the Prime Timers, no carry-outs. The Byrd Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. There will be a second performance at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 11 at First Assembly of God.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — We are pleased to announce that all future services will be held in the recreation hall. Please wear masks and social distancing will be practiced. On Sunday, April 18, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “The Art of Remembering.” Special music by Vicki Hall. Communion will be served. Open to all. Location is US 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863- 446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The message for Sunday, April 11 by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be, “He is Alive & I Am Convinced.” R.T. Byrum will continue in the Sunday school hour with lessons from 1 Corinthians. If you do not have a church home, we would love to see you! The church is located at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive. See information for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, April 11, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Tarry Until” from Luke 24:44-53. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street. For information, call 863-453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — On Sunday, April 11, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message from Matthew 7:1-6. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info @fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, April 11, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message, “The Everlasting Savior — Jesus the High Priest” from Hebrews 7:1-28. Join us again Sunday evening at 6 p.m. for a free concert featuring the talents of Thomas Shelton. If you love Southern Gospel, come and be blessed. A love offering will be taken. Our church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit our website for more information at www.fbclakejosephine.org.,follow us on Facebook or call us at 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Guest speaker will be Rev. Ed Fleagle for the Sunday, April 11 service. His sermon is entitled “Too Good To Be True”, based on Luke 24:36-43. Special music will be provided by Arlene Batten singing “The Master Has Come,” accompanied by Tammy Dopp. The church is located at 206 E. Lagrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:30 a.m. and seating has been marked for social distancing. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING —- On Sunday, April 11, Rev. Darrell Peer will present the sermon, “The Witness,” with scripture from John 1:6-9. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. For further information, call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon this Sunday, April 11, will be “Why Have Church?,” with scripture from Acts 2:38-42 .We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alt. 27 S (behind Publix South) in Sebring. Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING —- On April 11, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “Talking The Talk Or Walking The Walk?” It is based on 1 John 1:1-22. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more info, you may call 863-835-2405.