Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church
AVON PARK — Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. The theme is: “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” There will be two sessions: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each session is limited to 50 kids! Registration opens soon! Contact children@avonparkchurch.com for more information. For further information, call 863-453-0177. Junior High and High School students wanting to get community service hours, please contact Mrs. Joann Seralde at joann.seralde@avonparkchurch.com Students need a minimum of 25 service hours per school year to meet WMA graduation requirements. These hours cannot be rolled over from each school year.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation now meets in its normal setting in the recreation hall each Sunday at 9 a.m. with hymn singing, special music, and a message. On Sunday, June 27, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “What the Church Can Learn From Baseball.” The service is traditional and non-denominational. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 27, Rev. Jon Beck, Senior Pastor will deliver the message based on scripture from 2 Timothy 3:10-17. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, June 27, please join us for worship at either the Contemporary service or the Traditional service. On Wednesday nights until school begins, our Youth (middle and high school ages) meet at 5:30 p.m., which includes a dinner. Adult Bible study and prayer begin at 6 p.m. The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 27, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Righteousness” based on Acts Micah 6:1-8. Special music will be provided by Margaret Desness singing “He.” The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, June 27, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon entitled “Safe At Home”, with scripture from John 3:16 and 1 Peter 2:22-24. Tuesday, June 29, the Dorcas Craft Ladies will meet at 10 a.m. in the adult classroom. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. Phone 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, June 27, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Catch the Vision.” There will be discussion regarding our Outreach Ministry. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1! We appreciate everyone’s patronage and look forward to seeing them in the fall! The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.