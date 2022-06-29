Notice: Since the newspaper office will be closed for the July 4 holiday, the deadline for items received for publication on Wednesday, July 6. of Church news is Friday, July 1, at 9:30 a.m.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 3, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “America — Bless God!” The service will be patriotic in nature, calling on God to hear our prayers for healing and commitment. The congregation is blessed to meet in the safety and comfort of the recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship hour. All services are non denominational and open to all, and include singing of favorite hymns and special music. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863- 446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, July 3, Pastor George Miller will speak on Ecclesiastes 5:8-20. With music and lights, we will be celebrating our country’s independence. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, July 3, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living-Cross Centered” from Colossians 2:8-15. Sunday School is at 9:30 for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, July 3, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message “One Word Sermons: Revival”,,” from Isaiah 6:5-8. In observance of Independence Day, we will have a “Red, White & Blue” service, with congregants encouraged to wear these colors. We will still have both the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services, with coffee and donuts served between those services at the Lake Jo Cafe. There will be no 6 p.m. evening service. Our Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 3, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Liberty”, based on Corinthians 3:1-18. Special music will be performed by the Music Team singing “Fly”. On Sunday, July 3, the church lawn will be available for the public to watch the fireworks. Free water and access to bathroom facilities will be available The church office will be closed on July 4. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Baptist Church invites you to Zoom into fun with vacation Bible school July 11-15 at 808 Gardenia Street. Program runs from 6-8:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. (for volunteers and kids). For ages Pre-K to grade 12. For more information, visit leisurelakesbaptistchurch.myanswers.com/zoomerang or call 863-699-0671. You can also send an email to llbclp@gmail.com.
Memorial United Methodist Church VBS
LAKE PLACID — Our Vacation Bible School will be July 17 to July 21 for children who have just completed Kindergarten through 5th grade. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” The time is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner will be provided. Spots are limited, so register your child today. Register at https://VBSpro.events/p/MUMC22 . If you have any questions, contact Maria Palacios at 863-465-2422 or mgmg.9715@gmail.com. The church is located at 500 Kent Avenue behind the Tower. Let your children join us to discover the magnitude of God’s greatness and we will help them discover evidence of God in everyday life. This is an incredible Bible-learning experience.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Starting Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. the Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.