Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Sunday, July 17, Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill will deliver the sermon entitled “I am the Bread of Life,” based on John 6:32-35, 48-51. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. For further information, call 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 17, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Never Stop Believing in Miracles.” The congregation is blessed to meet in the safety and comfort of the recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship hour. Communion will be served, and is available to all. All services are non denominational and open to all, and include singing of favorite hymns and special music. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 17, Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message, “Do You really Desire God?” from Chronicles 15:1-15. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. Wednesday evening bible study is at 6 p.m. and Revelations 15:1 will be studied. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, July 17, Pastor George Miller will speak on Jonah 1:1-6. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, July 17, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living With the Right Perspective” from Colossians 3:1-4. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities are 6-7 p.m. The Church is at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 17, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message “My One Word: Unshakable,” from Hebrews 12:14-29. Our 6 p.m. evening service message is “Fruit of the Spirit: Love” and we will be serving orange ice cream. We are at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Our website is fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 17, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Serve the Lord with Gladness” based on Psalm 100. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Reign.” An Agape Luncheon will be held immediately after worship service in Fellowship Hall. The meal will be taco salad with all the trimmings and flan for dessert. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Memorial UMC VBS
LAKE PLACID — Our Vacation Bible School will be July 17-21 for children who have just completed Kindergarten through 5th grade. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” The time is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner will be provided. Spots are limited, so register your child today. Register at https://VBSpro.events/p/MUMC22 . If you have any questions, contact Maria Palacios at 863-465-2422 or mgmg.9715@gmail.com. The church is at 500 Kent Avenue behind the Tower. Let your children join us to discover the magnitude of God’s greatness and we will help them discover evidence of God in everyday life. This is an incredible Bible-learning experience.
Placid Lakes Baptist VBS
LAKE PLACID — Vacation Bible School will be held at the Church from July 25-29, from 5:15 — 8:15 p.m. each evening. Children ages 4 (by Sept. 1) through school-age, teens, adults and seniors are invited to join the adventure at Kookaburra Coast — Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory! Grab your Aussie explorations gear and hop into the jeep! Supper will be served at 5:15 p.m. each evening followed by amazing songs, Bible study, games, crafts, missions and more! The church is at 116 Cleveland Avenue NE. Contact 863-465-5126 for more information.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call church office to confirm day and time.