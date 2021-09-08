Awaken Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., the new church will begin services at the Sebring Fairmount Square, Cinema 6 B & B Theaters, 3750 U.S. Hwy. 27 N. Pastor Jeremy Hurd will be preaching the sermon. For further information, call 740-584-4167.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, September 12, Pastor Cecil Hess will begin a three-week series on “The Family of God.” The subject is “Blessing of God Given Relationships.” Each service includes favorite hymns and special music. The congregation continues to meet safely at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and all are welcome. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 12, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on the scripture from Genesis 1:1-5. The service will include honoring our country regarding 9/11. Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor will continue their musical ministry. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, September 12, Interim Pastor Rev. Brett Morey’s sermon will be based on scripture from 1 John 3:1-10. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, September 12, join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens will be preaching on “Real Fear: Fear of Helplessness”, from 2 Timothy 1:7. Join us again Sunday evening at 6 p.m. for a continued Bible study in the book of Daniel. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call us at 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 12, Guest Pastor Ed Fleagle’s sermon is entitled “When We Please God” based on selected scripture from Genesis 37, 45 and 50. Special music will be an organ solo of “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” by Cheryl Sanders. There will be an Agape lunch in Fellowship Hall immediately after worship service. The public is invited. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among congregants prior to the service which begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Sept. 12, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “It’s About Salvation”, with scripture from Mark 16:15-16. The theme is “What the Bible Teaches About Immersion (baptism)”. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store was not able to reopen Sept. 1. New opening date TBA. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road, in Lake Placid.