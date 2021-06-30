Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church
AVON PARK — Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. The theme is: “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” There will be two sessions: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each session is limited to 50 kids! Registration opens soon! Contact children@avonparkchurch.com for more information. For further information, call 863-453-0177. Junior High and High School students wanting to get community service hours, please contact Mrs. Joann Seralde at joann.seralde@avonparkchurch.com Students need a minimum of 25 service hours per school year to meet WMA graduation requirements. These hours cannot be rolled over from each school year.
Calvary Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 4, at our morning service, we will hear the church’s new bluegrass band play wonderful gospel songs. Also, coming up is our four week prayer study starting Tuesday, July 13 entitled, “WHY PRAY”? Explore the reasons why we should pray. It will be held in the sanctuary of the church located at 1825 Hammock Rd., Sebring. Reverend Sandra Boulineau will be leading the study. This is open to the community…refreshments will be served. See you there!
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation is pleased to return to its usual format in the recreation hall each Sunday at 9 a.m. On Sunday, July 4, in recognition of the patriotic holiday, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “One Nation Under God — Really?” Favorite hymns and special music are always part of the service, which is non-denominational. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, July 4, Pastor Dave Lawson invites everyone to come and celebrate this special holiday with us starting at 4 p.m. at our church, located at 1400 CR-17A North. There will be free food, free games and free fun!
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On July 4, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from Philippians 2:5-11 on “The Glory Of That Name”. There will be special music to celebrate July 4 as well as a cookout. Everyone welcome. Wednesday night Bible study resumes on July 7 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, July 4, please join us for Red, White & Blue Sunday. Wear your patriotic colors as Dr. Kevin Ahrens brings us the Word. We have a contemporary service and a traditional service. There will be no evening service this Sunday. The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. For more information visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 4, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “True Cost of Discipleship” based on Luke 9:57-62. Special music will be a piano solo, “Morning has Broken” by Cheryl Sanders. Holy Communion will be observed during the worship service. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242. Please Note: The front lawn of the church welcomes the public to view the FIREWORKS on Saturday, July 3 that begin at 9 p.m. There will be bottled water, popcorn, playground for youngsters and bathroom facilities available.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, July 4, Rev. Charles Woodward will deliver the sermon entitled “Answer Me, O Lord, My God”, with scripture from Psalms 13. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. Phone 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, July 4, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “I’ve Gotta Be Free”, with scripture from Deuteronomy 8:6-14. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On July 4, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “Thus Says The Lord God.” It is based on Ezekiel 2:1-10. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call 863-835-2405.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1! We appreciate everyone’s patronage and look forward to seeing them in the fall! The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Rd. in Lake Placid.