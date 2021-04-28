Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — We are pleased to announce that our morning worship services are now held in the recreation hall each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are in place. On Sunday, May 2, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Miracles Still Occur.” Special music by guest soloist, Beverly Hann. Service is traditional and non-denominational. Location is US 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 2, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Purpose of the Holy Scriptures “ from 2 Timothy 3:14-17. Special music will be playing. Everyone welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. Wednesday night Bible Study at 6 p.m. is from Matthew. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, May 2, Rev. Jon Beck will deliver the sermon based on scripture from Matthew 7:15-20. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, May 2, Pastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new sermon series, “The Great Commissions”, from Matthew 28:16-20. Also, on Wednesday, April 28 the Blood Mobile will be there from 4:30- 7:30 p.m. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. Please visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon for the Sunday, May 2 service is entitled “All That is Written,” based on John 20:30-31 and 21:24-25. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson. The church is located at 206 E. Lagrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:30 a.m. and seating has been marked for social distancing. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 2, Rev. Darrell Peer will deliver the sermon entitled “Behold The Lamb,” with scripture from John 1: 29-34. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. For further information, call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon this Sunday, May 2, will be “Living In A Crooked Generation” with scripture from Acts 2:36-41 and Philippians 2:12-16. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 2, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “Is Jesus Your True Vine?” It is based on John 15:1-8. It will be in-home service. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call, 863-835-2405.