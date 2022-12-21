Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will present a Christmas concert with Brian Arner in the Tabernacle. A freewill offering will be taken. All are welcome. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 9 a.m., Bible study will continue in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. On Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a prayer fellowship in Luce Lounge.

