Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will present a Christmas concert with Brian Arner in the Tabernacle. A freewill offering will be taken. All are welcome. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 9 a.m., Bible study will continue in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. On Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a prayer fellowship in Luce Lounge.
Bible Fellowship ChurchSEBRING — Saturday Jan. 7, from 2-4 p.m. GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar called Loss Of A Spouse. Also starting Jan. 9, from 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m., a continuing 13-week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Community Church of GodLAKE PLACID — Sunday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. Pastor Joe DeHart will lead the Christmas Morning Carols by Candlelight service with cookies and a cozy worship service in a warmly lit and welcoming atmosphere. Sing along with your favorite Christmas carols. Enjoy special music that celebrates Jesus’ birth and glorifies the Newborn King. Experience and hear, once again, the story of Christmas. The church is at 735 S. Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. (off County Road 29, and directly across from Lake Country Elementary School). For more information, call 863-465-3715.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25, there will be Christmas caroling at 10 a.m. with communion. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Bible study continues from Philippians. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. the traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held. Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25, worship time is 9 a.m. Both services are in the safety and security of the recreation hall. Each will include the singing of carols, and special music provided by the choir, along with instrumental and vocal music. Pastor Cecil Hess will provide a brief meditation also. All services are non-denominational, open to residents and non-residents alike. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information, call-863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message from Luke 2:8-20. On Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25, the sermon is titled “Christ Jesus Came to Destroy the Works of the Devil,” based on 1 John 3:1-10. Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30-7:30 p.m. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6-6:45 p.m. the Candlelight Service will be held. Worship again at a special joint service Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11-11:45 a.m. as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “The King Has Come: The Angel Speaks to Joseph,” from Matthew 2:12-23. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit the website fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Saturday, Dec. 24, at 3 p.m. a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held. The final candle in the Advent wreath, the Christ candle, will be lit by Maxine Johnson with Rev. Bob Johnson being the Litany Reader leading the congregation in the Advent ceremony titled “We Wait in Hope.” The public is invited to attend. Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is titled “Great Joy” based on Matthew 1:18-24 and Luke 2:8-14. Special music will be provided by Maxine Johnson singing “Jesus, Joy of the Highest Heaven” accompanied by Mary Ann Fleagle on the keyboard. The church office will be closed the week of Dec. 26. “Defrocking of the Greens” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9 a.m. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday, the doors will open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Resurrection Lutheran ChurchAVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. with a prior carol sing at 3:45 p.m. Sunday service is at 11 a.m. Join for coffee fellowship at 10 a.m. before the service in Burke Hall (behind church building). The church is at 324 E. Main St. For questions, call 863-453-6858.
Sparta Road Baptist ChurchSEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. there will be a Christmas Eve service. Attend to celebrate The Lord’s Supper. On Sunday, Dec. 25, the service at 10 a.m. will celebrate the birth of Christ. The church is at 4400 Sparta Road. For more information, call 863-382-0869.
St. Catherine Church Christmas panoramaSEBRING — On Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m. experience the real reason for the season – a “live” re-enactment of the Nativity with real animals. There will be music, “live” entertainment and treats for all. Admission is free. Location is Holy Family Youth Center just opposite Lakeshore Mall, 900 U.S. 27 N. Presented by St. Catherine Catholic Church and Via Dolorosa Production.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. and then at 8 p.m. with the second service preceded by festive music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023 the church will celebrate the season of Christmas with its annual Festival of Lessons and Carols at 9:30 a.m. All are invited; all are welcome. The church is at 43 Lake June Road. For more information call 863-465-0051.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.