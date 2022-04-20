Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, April 24, Pastor Cecil Hess will continue the glory of the resurrection with the message, “Easter is Over — Now What ?” All services include favorite hymns and special music. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446- 3695.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Starting Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. the church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, April 24, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring a dynamic message from the Word of God. There will be special music. Wednesday night Bible study continues from Revelations 12 and 13. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, April 24, join us at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Service or 11 a.m. Traditional Service as we welcome guest speaker, John Morgan and his wife Michelle. They are ABWE (Association of Baptists for World Evangelism) Missionaries who will update us on their ministry. Bible Study classes for all ages. Evening service begins at 6 p.m. Location is 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information visit our website at www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, April 24, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “A Song of Confidence” based on Psalm 10. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson singing “Highly Exalted.” This afternoon at 4 p.m., the movie “Amazing Grace” will be shown in Fellowship Hall. Refreshments will be available. On Wednesday, April 27 Bible study will be at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will be teaching on the book of Revelation. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St., the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, April 24 at 10:45 a.m., everyone is invited to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of our ministry in the Sebring community. There will be special music and a message by Pastor David Altman. The church is located at 379 S. Commerce Ave. All attendees are invited to a church-wide meal following this service. For further information, call 863-385-0752.