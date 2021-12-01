Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 5, is the second Sunday of Advent. Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “What Name Shall We Give the Baby?” Scripture is from Isaiah Chapter 9. Opportunity will be given again to those who wish to renew their baptismal vows. The interdenominational service is at 9 a.m. and is open to all. Buttonwood Bay is located on U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863- 446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 5, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from 1 Thessalonians 4:1-8 entitled “Exhortation of Expectation.” Special Christmas music will be awesome. Everyone welcome at 10 a.m. Church is at 1003 Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 5, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on scripture from Ezekiel 37:1-10. We celebrate this Second Sunday of Advent. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 5, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “As He, So we”, based on John 17:18. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 5, join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Christ-mas Cards” from Luke 2. We have Bible study classes for all ages. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, call 863-655-1524 or visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 5, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Prepared and Preparing,” based on Isaiah 40:1-5. This is the Second Sunday of Advent. A candle lighting ceremony entitled “We Wait in Hope” will be observed. The Second Sunday of Advent is represented by the “Watch” candle being lit. A Litany reading will be done between a designated reader and the congregation after which a verse pertaining to that candle will be sung by the congregation. Special music will be provided by Mary Ann Fleagle and Cheryl Sanders playing a piano/organ duet, “There’s a Song in the Air.” Kid’s Klub will meet at 2:30 p.m. to bake cookies for shut-ins. The movie matinee at 4 p.m. will be held this month on the second Sunday, Dec. 12. Popcorn, beverages and candy will be provided. The public is invited. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The Women’s Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be held in the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. The ladies of the church’s beautiful handmade quilts will be the star of this bazaar, but we will also have various vendors, a bake sale and soup bar and Christmas decorations for purchase.
First United Methodist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lake Ave. on Sat., Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be featured. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. until sold out. Lunch will be a bowl of clam chowder or chili, ham and cheese sandwich, dessert and drink for $6. Contact Karl at 937-631-2655 for questions or meal carryout.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Dec. 5, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be a Christmas Series, with the theme, Oh, What A Wonderful Name. The sermon is entitled “Mighty God,” based on scripture from Isaiah 9:6-7. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.