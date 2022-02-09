Avon Park Camp
AVON PARK — The 83rd Avon Park Camp Encampment is in progress. Dr. John Oswalt, a visiting professor at Asbury Seminary, is conducting a Bible study each morning at 9 a.m. A worship service is held at 10:30 a.m. and an evening service at 7 p.m., with Dr. James Diehl and Rev. David Gallimore serving as evangelists. Inspirational music, led by Dr. Gary Bond, is a highlight of each service. Every day at 6 p.m. missionaries share their experiences and challenges. This schedule will continue through Sunday, Feb. 13. Avon Park Camp is located at 1001 West Lake Isis Road. All are welcome. For more information, call 863-453-6831.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 13, in recognition of Super Bowl Sunday, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “We Can All Be Winners” from 1 Corinthians 9. The congregation continues to meet safely each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. Special music by the choir and soloist Carol Pocock. The service is non denominational, and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 13, Pastor Toby Cribbs will give an inspirational message from 2 Thessalonians. There will be special music. Wednesday night study continues in Revelation at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Faith Lutheran concert
SEBRING — On Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m., The Garms Family will perform at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive. Parents David and Kris Garms and their six kids sing and play a variety of music styles. With their 15 musical instruments on stage, they can transition from a straight-up Southern Gospel group to an entire bluegrass band. The family lives in Arkansaw, Wisconsin where they are renovating a retired school into a concert hall, a recording studio and residence. They travel the country in their motorhome performing for appreciative audiences. A love offering will be taken.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb.13, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message based on scripture from Titus1:4-16. Nursery is available for the morning service. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 13, there will be a Joint Service at 10:30 a.m. Join us for a day of Faith, Family, Food & Fun to celebrate our 45th Homecoming with special music and guest speaker, Allen Altvater, our former youth minister. Our church was founded in 1977 so we are asking everyone to come dressed 70s style. Enjoy a catered dinner on the grounds after the service. No evening service. The Dental Bus will be here Monday, Feb. 21-Wednesday, Feb. 23 for fillings and extractions. This is a free service provided by our Florida Baptist Association. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Baptist Church of Sebring
SEBRING — The Church is celebrating 100 years of Gospel ministry, with the beginning of the celebration on Friday, Feb. 11 at noon on the front steps of the church. At that time, community leaders and residents are invited to hear a proclamation and join with us in prayer. On Sunday, Feb. 13 at the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m., special guest speaker will be Dr. Allen Higginbotham. This service will also include special music, personal testimonies and a focus on Jesus. Following the service, there will be a dinner on the grounds and concert at the ROC. For more information, contact Debbi Wood at 863-449-1613 or Carol Smith at 863-381-3353, or the church at 863-385-5154.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 13, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “ The Good Shepherd,” based on John 10:11-21. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will continue the Bible study on the book of Revelation. On Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. there will be a covered dish supper in Fellowship Hall. Shelia Osborne, Coordinator of Short Term Missions, will be the speaker. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Maranatha drama
SEBRING — Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., Cara Ann Hendsbee, an Atlanta-based actor who brings the Bible to life onstage as a one-woman show, will perform at Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. She majored in theater with a double major in English and graduated from Anderson University in South Carolina. She will present. “Light Has Come” in four parts — Creation, Fall, Redemption and Glorification, drawn from 20 books of the Bible. The public is invited.
Resurrection Church indoor yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale. Everything must go! Church is located at 324 East Main St., corner of Main and Memorial Ave. Yard Sale in the Fellowship Hall in back of the Church on Pine Street.