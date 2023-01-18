Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a concert in the Tabernacle featuring Jonathan White as he shares his love for Christ with his gift of music. A free will offering will be taken. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study continues in the Tabernacle taught by Dr. Blake Neff, in Hebrews 11 with the topic, “By Faith-Noah”. Thursday at 10 a.m. is Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge.

