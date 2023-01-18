Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a concert in the Tabernacle featuring Jonathan White as he shares his love for Christ with his gift of music. A free will offering will be taken. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study continues in the Tabernacle taught by Dr. Blake Neff, in Hebrews 11 with the topic, “By Faith-Noah”. Thursday at 10 a.m. is Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge.
Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church
AVON PARK — Monday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon, the church is hosting a GriefShare Support Group, a continuing 13 week session will begin. To register, call the church at 863-452-6556. Church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. The group will meet in the 5000 Building.
Bible Fellowship Church GriefShare free seminar
SEBRING — Saturday Jan. 7, at 2 to 4 p.m. GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar called, Loss Of A Spouse. Also starting Jan. 9, 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. a continuing 13 week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 22, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Our Duty To Serve Others,” from Luke 10:30-37. Wednesday night at 6 p.m., Bible study continues from Philippians 2. Everyone is welcome. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 22, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Keep Looking for Miracles” from Exodus 14. Special music by the choir and soloist Jim Neumann. The congregation meets at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the safety and security of the recreation hall. Worship is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 22, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message from Matthew 5:17-20. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 22, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Moret, Associate Pastor will lead the worship service. The sermon will be from Luke 10:38 — 11:13, and is entitled “The Life of a Disciple”. Nursery is available for the morning service. Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 22, join us for a combined service at 10:30 a.m. for “Youth Sunday.” This will be a youth led service with a potluck meal afterwards. Special guest speaker is one of our very own youth members, Michael Lebron. No Bible study or evening service. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. we are serving a free dinner and having a bake sale. All proceeds collected benefit our Youth camp fund. At 6 p.m., “Elevate Kids” & Youth activities begin; 6:10 p.m. is our Adult Prayer & Bible study. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — Wednesday evening, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department will be giving a safety presentation at First Baptist Church of Lorida, 1927 Blessings Ave. Topics included will be cyber security, self awareness security, a personal testimony, and information on their new campaign. Be sure to join us as it will be a lot of fun as well as informative.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 22, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Reconciliation in Christ” based on Colossians 1:19-29. Monday, Jan. 23 from 10 — 11 a.m., a Day of Prayer will be observed. Speakers will be Rob and Debbie VanEenwyk from New York who served in Liberia as missionaries. The title of their talk is “Our Journey Through Life With Prayer.” Public is invited. This program is sponsored by the Women’s Ministries. Church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning the doors open at 10:15 a.m.; service begins at 10:40 a.m.
Maranatha Baptist Church
SEBRING — Jan. 22-25 will be the first Maranatha Baptist Church Bible conference. Dr. Tim Schmig will present “Stories in Stone” as guest speaker at the Church. He is the executive director of the Michigan Association of Christian schools. He and his wife live in Owosso, Michigan and attend Immanuel Baptist Church in Corunna. Our Conference schedule is, Sunday school 9 a.m., Morning Worship 10:15 a.m. and Evening service 6 p.m. Monday – Wednesday services are at 6 p.m. Church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd.
Maranatha Baptist Church
SEBRING — Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Gary and Martha Matthews will present our first musical concert. Gary holds music degrees as well as a doctorate degree. Martha holds a Master’s in Performance on the flute and is a sought-after handbell clinician. Together, their concerts include a diversity of music using the piano and organ, trumpet, voices, flute, and handbells. Come for a delightful evening of music. Church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. The SKY Family from Prince Edward Island, Canada will be performing their acclaimed program, Celtic Revival, at the Sebring Church of the Brethren. With their unique blend of fast-paced Celtic fiddle music, humor and inspiration, the SKY Family engages audiences from coast to coast with their heart touching, toe-tapping program! No tickets required, but a love offering will be taken. Church is at 700 S. Pine St.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — Beginning Monday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m., Southside Baptist will host a monthly Bible study examining current events in the light of Biblical prophecy. Rev. Reinhold Buxbaum will lead the study. Just bring your Bibles and questions! It will be held on the first Monday of each month in the church Student Ministry Center building at 379 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, contact Rev. Buxbaum at rrbuxbaum@gmail.com or call 863-382-4222.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.