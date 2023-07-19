Church of
Buttonwood BayPastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “The Importance of Correct Measurements,” at the Sunday morning worship service. Scripture is from 1 Corinthians 13. Services include hymn singing, special music and Biblical based preaching. Service is traditional, non denominational and open to all, residents and non-residents alike. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, Sebring. For more information, call 863- 446-3695.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day SaintsThe Church is hosting a blood drive sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring. Donors will receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 eGift card and a special OneBlood swag bag. The event is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3235 Grand Prix Drive, Sebring.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristThe guest speaker on Sunday will be Rev. Amy Manierre, who will speak on 2 Corinthians 6:3-13. The church is at 3115 Hope St., Sebring (off Hammock Road). Friday at 7 p.m. is free movie night featuring the film, “Chicago”. For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkRev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the worship service. The sermon will be from Psalm 58 and is titled “A Song of Anger”. Nursery is available for the morning service. Service is Sunday. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephinePastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Psalms Road Trip 7: A Big Changed Heart” (Psalm 51:1-7), in both Sunday morning services. This will be “Backpack Sunday.” The church has backpacks with supplies for each school-age child in attendance. After the service, lunch will be served, bounce houses, back-to-school haircuts and the Gideons will pass out New Testaments. This is a free event. There will be no evening service. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit our website fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkPastor Bob Johnson’s Sunday sermon is titled “God the Father Almighty” based on Genesis 17:1-8. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Come, Now Is the Time to Worship”. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St., Avon Park. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The doors open at 10:15 a.m.; service begins at 10:40 a.m. Church phone is 863-453-3242.
Placid Lakes Baptist Church Vacation Bible SchoolVacation Bible School will be held at Placid Lakes Baptist Church from July 24-28, 2023, from 5:15 to 8 each evening. Children ages 4 (by 9-1-23) through school-age, teens, adults, and seniors are invited to join the adventure at CHOMPERS & STOMPERS – Building Dino-sized Faith in God’s Big Plan. Supper will be served at 5:15 p.m. followed by amazing songs, Bible study, games, crafts, and more for all ages. The church is at 116 Cleveland Ave. NE, Lake Placid. Contact 863-465-5126 for more information or to register.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church Driver ProgramAARP offers its Smart Driver Program which will be completed in one day (six hours). There will be no driving or written test. Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. The class will be held Wednesday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 Lakeview Drive, Sebring. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.