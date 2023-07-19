Church of

Buttonwood BayPastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “The Importance of Correct Measurements,” at the Sunday morning worship service. Scripture is from 1 Corinthians 13. Services include hymn singing, special music and Biblical based preaching. Service is traditional, non denominational and open to all, residents and non-residents alike. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, Sebring. For more information, call 863- 446-3695.

