Avon Park Church of the Nazarene

AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m., the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene will host an outdoor Community Hallelujah Night behind the parsonage located next door on the east side of the church. Everyone is invited to stop by during that time to enjoy a hot dog, bottle of water, candy and to get overall acquainted. The church is at 707 W. Main Street in Avon Park. For more information, contact the church at 863-453-4851.

Recommended for you