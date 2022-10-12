Avon Park Church of the Nazarene
AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m., the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene will host an outdoor Community Hallelujah Night behind the parsonage located next door on the east side of the church. Everyone is invited to stop by during that time to enjoy a hot dog, bottle of water, candy and to get overall acquainted. The church is at 707 W. Main Street in Avon Park. For more information, contact the church at 863-453-4851.
Community Church of GodLAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon, the church will sponsor an outdoor prayer meeting to pray for our nation and world. All Christians are invited to join us. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the meeting will be moved inside the church. The church is at 735 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid.
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 16, Pastor Cecil Hess continues a series of messages on lives changed by Jesus. The subject is “The Blind Man — Now I Can See!” from John 9. Special music by Dana and Helen Coke. Communion will be served, and is available to all. The 9 a.m. service is held in the safety and security of fellowship hall. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Church location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 16, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Saints And Ain’t” from 1 Corinthians 2:14-3:5. There will be special music. Everyone welcome to the 10 a.m. service. Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. will be from Revelation 21 and 22. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 16, the sermon is entitled “New Life in Christ” from Galatians 2:17-21. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 16, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message “Coming Shadows: The Bronze Serpent” from John 3:13-17 and Numbers 21:1-20. The Sunday 6 p.m. service will be “Creation Science 4: The Missing Missing-Links.” Church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK— Sunday, Oct. 16, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled, “The Body of Christ,” based on 1 Corinthians 12:12-31. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Behold the Son of God.” Wednesday, Oct. 19, there will be a covered dish supper. The speaker will be Tom Finneran, Executive Director of the Church Service Center. The Elders are in charge. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sundays; service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the BrethrenSEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 16, Pastor David Smalley will deliver the sermon entitled “Christ Intercedes” from Romans 8:25-28, 34. Church is at 700 South Pine St. For further information, call 863-385-1597.
Divorce CareLAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13 week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from the Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.