Atonement Lutheran, Blessing of Animals
SEBRING — Today, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. Atonement Lutheran Church will hold a Blessing of the Animals Service. The service and the animal blessing will be held outdoors. The church is located at 1178 Lakeview Dre. For further information, call 863-385-0797.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 10, the congregation continues to meet safely in the recreation hall during the 9 a.m. worship. Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “A Profile in Courage — Nehemiah.” Service includes the singing of favorite hymns and special music. Service is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. Route 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 10, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from I Thessalonians 2:1-3, entitled “The Steps of a Good Man.” Everyone welcome. On Oct. 31, there will be a concert by the Waycasters at 10 a.m. Carry-in dinner included. The church is located at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 10, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on the scripture from Exodus 16:1-8. We will honor Cuban Independence Day, when Cuba went to war in October of 1868 against its Spanish rulers, and with the help of the U.S., ended Spanish colonialism in the Americas. This war for independence lasted until 1878. Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor continue their musical ministry. Our contingent of seven church members have returned from their two-week mission in Biloxi, Mississippi. This “Back Bay” mission helps hurricane victims who are in great need, having been hit for the past two years by hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters. This is an ongoing mission with our church. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 10, Interim Pastor Rev. Brett Morey’s sermon will be based on scripture from 1 John 3:19-24. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 10 Please join us for worship at either our Contemporary Service at 9:30 AM or Traditional at 11:00 AM. We have Bible Study classes for all ages. We have a special evening service at 6 p.m. featuring a free movie “The Book of Daniel.” We also live stream and record our services on Facebook. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, please call us at 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 10, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Sunset”, based on Ecclesiastes 12:1-14. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among parishioners prior to the service which begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First United Methodist Church of Avon Park
Avon Park — Please join us on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a Sweetest Day Spaghetti Lunch from 11-2 p.m. Spaghetti, garlic bread, cole slaw, dessert will be served. The church is located at 200 S. Lake Ave. Love Offering Accepted. For further information, call 863-453-3759.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Oct.10, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Gideon — God Uses Ordinary People,” with scripture from Judges 6-8. The theme is “Real People — Real Stories.” We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.