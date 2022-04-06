Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Palm Sunday, April 10, Pastor Cecil Hess will bring the message entitled ”Never Stop Shouting Hosanna!” Special music by the choir and soloist Vicki Hall. Holy Week services include Maundy Thursday Communion on April 14 at 7 p.m. and Good Friday devotional service at 2 p.m. on April 15. Pastor Hess will conduct these services, which are non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Sunday, April 10, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Old Rugged Cross Made The Difference” from John 19:16-37. Special music by Dale Savil. Everyone welcome. Wednesday night Bible study continues from Revelation, Chapter 11. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — On Palm Sunday, April 10, Rev. George Miller will speak on scripture from John 12:12-19. There will be a “percussive” welcome for Jesus as he enters Jerusalem. Parishioners are asked to bring any rhythmic instrument/item for this welcome! A Tenebrae service in observation of “Maundy Thursday” will be held April 14 at 7 p.m. This is perhaps the most spiritual service of the year. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, April 10, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message, “The Cross,” based on scripture from Isaiah 53. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, April 10, worship with us at our 9:30 Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional Service. Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message “Easter People: Doubting Thomas” from John 20:24-31. Sunday evening at 6 p.m. is a special Palm Sunday Prayer Service “The (Baptist) Stations of the Cross.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — On Sunday, April 10,Guest speaker Rev. Ed Fleagle’s sermon is entitled “The Hour is Late.” based on Mark 11:1-11. Special music will be a Prelude of “The Palms” played by Mrs. Dale Brockway and Cheryl Sanders with four hands on the piano. The Music Team will sing “You Are My All in All” and be joined by the congregation. On Wednesday, April 13, Bible study will resume at 10 a.m. on the book of Revelation. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St., the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake PlacidLAKE PLACID — Palm Sunday, April 10, there will be special music celebrating Jesus’ triumphal entry. Worship times are 9 a.m. traditional (held in the sanctuary with the bell choir and special music; and the 11 a.m. contemporary service, held in the Genesis Center. On April 14, Maundy Thursday will be celebrated with a catered dinner at 6 p.m. in the Genesis Center. At 7 p.m., Wesley Brainard of Charakter Ministry of the Arts (charakter.org) will join us in person and present a dramatized reading of the Gospel of Luke. We will also celebrate the Lord’s Supper. Sign-ups are needed so we can plan for the food. A love offering will be taken to cover the meal cost and to bless Wesley’s ministry. At 6:45 p.m., a nursery will be provided for infants through four years old.
Southside Baptist ChurchSEBRING — Easter Sunday, April 17, at 7 a.m. the downtown Circle will be the location of an Easter Sunrise Service. Our Church invites the community to join in this time of celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. There will be special music, drama, hymn singing and a short Resurrection message by Pastor David Altman, senior pastor at Southside. For those coming early to get a seat, coffee and pastries will be provided. This will allow for sufficient time for people to also attend their regular church services. A warm welcome is extended to all.