Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 20, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Some Things I Do Not Understand.” Special music by the choir and visiting soloist Beverly Hann. Communion will be served. The congregation is pleased to meet weekly at 9 a.m. in the comfort of the large recreation hall.The service is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 20, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Thankful For Friends” from 2 Thessalonians 2:13-17. There will be special music. Everyone welcome. On March 26 at 4 p.m., the Wacasters will be performing. Bring your lawn chair and a donation. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 20, Rev. George Miller will present the sermon based on John 18:12-27. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, March 20, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message based on scripture from Titus 3:1-15. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Nursery is available for the morning service. No Wednesday night activities for today, March 16 due to spring break. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, March 20, 10:30 a.m. will be a joint service. We are having a day of Faith, Family, Food & Fun with Lake Jo’s Got Talent & Baked Ziti Youth Fundraiser Event! Enjoy in-house talent and a delicious dinner served by our youth group. A love offering will be taken and all proceeds will go to send our youth to camp. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 20, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The First and The Last” based on Revelation 1:9-20. The Prelude music will be provided by Mrs. Dale Brockway and Cheryl Sanders playing four hands at the piano the song “Open the Gates of the Temple.” The Music Team will sing “Before the Throne.” At 4 p.m., the Movie Matinee will be “St. Patrick” which stars Gabriel Byrne as the voice of Patrick and Liam Neeson as narrator. The story is a fabulous mix of part adventure tale and part spiritual awakening. On Wednesday, Pastor Johnson will lead the Bible study on the book of Revelation at 10 a.m. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Janice Robinson to perform
SEBRING — Janice Robinson will be the featured artist at Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Janice is a popular speaker at schools, businesses, and ladies’ seminars. She has a distinguished career both as a speech consultant, a teacher and as a performer. She will dramatize the biblical book of Esther, a woman that changed the course of history. We hope you can attend. For further information, call 863-452-7416.
Phelps to speak at Maranatha Baptist
SEBRING — Dr. Chuck Phelps, the Senior Pastor of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Indianapolis, Indiana, will be the Bible Conference Speaker on March 27-30, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. On Sunday, March 27, he will be speaking at the 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. services; and on Monday-Wednesday, he will speak at the 6 p.m. service. Dr. Phelps is a second-generation pastor, Christian educator and conference speaker who seeks to build ministry biblically. This will be the last Bible conference at Maranatha for 2022. For further information, call 863-452-7416.
Sparta Road Baptist Church
SEBRING — If you enjoy praising the Lord please join us for an evening of worship and fellowship, Saturday March 26, at 5 p.m. If you are interested and would like to offer personal praise through song, readings, playing a musical instrument or sign language, please contact us at 863-382-0131 and leave a message on the answering machine. We call it Singspiration. Church is at 4400 Sparta Rd.