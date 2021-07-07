Calvary Church
SEBRING — “WHY PRAY?” Explore the reasons as to why we should pray at our four-week prayer study on Tuesday, July 13. The study will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be held in the sanctuary of Calvary Church located at 1825 Hammock Rd., Sebring. Reverend Sandra Boulineau will be leading the study. This is open to the community…refreshments will be served.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation is pleased to resume normal worship in the recreation hall each Sunday at 9 a.m. On Sunday, July 11, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “Let’s Stop Worshiping Idols.” Favorite hymns and special music are always part of the service, which is non-denominational. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 11, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from “The Expectations of the Christian Life.” Philippians 2:12-16. Special music will be provided. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, July 11, Rev. Jon Beck will speak from 2 Timothy 4:1-5. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, July 11, Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his sermon series on the life of Elisha, from 2 Kings 3:9-20. Again on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m., there is a kick off to the “Super Sunday Nights”. Each Sunday night from July 11 to August 8, there will be a “food theme.” “For the first night, pizza will be served. Pastor Stephen will also begin a new sermon series, “Faith Lessons — Walk as Jesus Walked.” The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. For more information visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 11, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Standing Firm in Spite of Conflict” based on Ephesians 6:10-20. There will be an Agape luncheon immediately after the worship service. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, July 11, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Tank It,” with scripture from Psalm 57 and 1 John 1:8-10. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 11, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “Doing The Job You’re Called To Do”, based on Amos 7:7-15. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call 863-835-2405.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1! We appreciate everyone’s patronage and look forward to seeing them in the fall! The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Rd. in Lake Placid.