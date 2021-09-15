Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 19, Pastor Cecil Hess is continuing a series on “The Family of God," with the subject “Andrew-Brother of Simon Peter.” Each service includes favorite hymns and special music. The congregation continues to meet safely at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. Communion will be served and is open to all. The service is non-denominational and everyone is welcome. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 19, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on the scripture from Genesis 21:1-3. Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor will continue their musical ministry. Our contingent of seven members from church leave for Biloxi, Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 18 on their “Back Bay” mission to help hurricane victims who are in great need. For the past two years, they have been hit by hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters. Our members have collected needed items to be delivered, and will assist the people with home repairs. This is an ongoing mission with our church. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 19, Interim Pastor Rev. Brett Morey’s sermon will be based on scripture from 1 John 3:4-10. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 19, join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens will be preaching on “Real Fear: Fear of Failure”, from Matthew 25:14-30. Wednesday evening we have a free meal at 5:30 p.m. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call us at 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept, 19, Guest Pastor Ed Fleagle's sermon is entitled "The Three Cs", Christ, Catholic and Church. Special music will be an organ solo of "Onward Christian Soldiers" by Cheryl Sanders. There will be a Christian movie shown at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Popcorn and beverages will be available. The public is invited. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among parishioners prior to the service which begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Sept. 19, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “It’s About Security," with scripture from Acts 2:37-38. The theme is “What the Bible Teaches About Immersion (baptism)”. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church thrift store reopening
LAKE PLACID - The Church thrift store will reopen on Monday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. It is located at 43 Lake June Rd.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — There are changes in our Sunday services. We are now resuming three services as of Sept. 12. The services will be at 7:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11.15 a.m. The 9:30 a.m. service is also available virtual on St. John website and Facebook. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Dr. For further information, call 863-382-1736.