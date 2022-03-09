Avon Park Camp concert
AVON PARK — Renowned harpist Eduard Klassen and his wife Christine will be in concert at Avon Park Camp on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Eduard grew up in the jungles of Paraguay and was introduced to music through the radio ministry of HCJB. At 17 years of age, he was able to get his own harp. Since then, he has traveled from the jungle of Paraguay to stages, concert halls, and churches all over the world. Christine, a nurse by profession, travels with her husband and plays the keyboard during his performances. Their story is a story of passion and grace. No tickets required. Everyone is welcome. Avon Park Camp is at 1001 West Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart).
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 13, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Is That Really in the Bible?” from Matthew 7. Special music by the choir along with a duet by Dana and Helen Coke. The congregation is pleased to meet weekly at 9 a.m. in the comfort of the large recreation hall. The service is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday March 13, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Are We Nearing That Day?” From 2 Thessalonians 2:1-7. There will be special music. Everyone welcome. A special afternoon of music will be held on March 26 at 2 P.M. with the Wacasters performing on the lawn. Bring your chair and a donation for the Wacasters. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 13, Rev. George Miller will present the sermon based on John 13:1-17. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, March 13, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message based on scripture from Titus 2:11-15. Worship Service is at 10:45 a.m. Nursery is available for the morning service. Notice, no Wednesday night activities for March 16 due to spring break. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, March 13, Join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his sermon series that is Bible based, Sermons from Dr. Seuss: Horton Hatches an Egg (Galatians 6:1-10). We have Sunday School classes for all ages. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Dr.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 13, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “I Am” based on John 8:31-59. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Sanders at the organ playing “Onward Christian Soldiers.” There will be a covered dish meal immediately after worship. “Chip” Sherer, Executive Director of Bonclarken Conference Center in Flat Rock, North Carolina will be the speaker. On Wednesday, Pastor Johnson will lead the Bible study on the book of Revelation at 10 a.m. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.