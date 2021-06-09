Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church
AVON PARK — Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. The theme is: “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” There will be two sessions: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each session is limited to 50 kids! Registration opens soon! Contact children@avonparkchurch.com for more information. For further information, call 863-453-0177. Junior High and High School students wanting to get community service hours, please contact Mrs. Joann Seralde at joann.seralde@avonparkchurch.com Students need a minimum of 25 service hours per school year to meet WMA graduation requirements. These hours cannot be rolled over from each school year.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation is pleased to meet in the recreation hall for its 9 a.m. worship service. On Sunday, June 13, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “No Short Cuts to the Promised Land.” The service includes hymn singing and special music along with the message. The service is traditional and non-denominational. Open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Nazarene Sebring
SEBRING — Church of the Nazarene will hold a Vacation Bible School June 11-13, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The schedule includes: Friday, 6-8:30 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am to 12 noon, and Sunday, 10:45 a.m., the Closing Program. Register online: sebringnaz.com or call 863-385-0400. The church is located at 420 S. Pine St.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The message for Sunday, June 13 by Pastor Daryl Brezee, is called “The 12.” The fifth in the series will be from the Minor prophet Micah. Les Unruh will continue to lead the Sunday School class in a discussion from I Peter. If you do not have a church home, come and join us and be loved. We are located at 1015 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday June 13, Pastor Toby Cribbs will present a message from Philippians 1:6 entitled, “He’s Still Working On Me.” Special music will be performed. Everyone welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is located at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, June 13, for both our Contemporary Service at 9:30 a.m. and our Traditional Service at 11 a.m., we are welcoming guest speaker, Sherry White. She is an evangelist who has started several ministries in Wauchula, such as Lydia’s House and Pioneer Village. Sunday evening at 5:30-7:30 p.m., we begin Vacation Bible School. VBS will run from Sunday, June 13 through Thursday, June 17. VBS is for PreK (4 years old) to 5th Grade (includes kids who have just finished 5th Grade.) The theme is Knights of North Castle. The kids will have a light supper followed by Bible study, games, crafts and fun. You can pre-register by visiting our website at www.fbclakejosephine.org. Go to announcements and click on the highlighted link. The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive, phone is 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 13, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The Power of Truth” based on Acts 2: 40-47. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, June 13, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon entitled “Have you been grogged lately?”, with scripture from Jeremiah 18:1-11. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. Phone 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “A Short Story”, with scripture from Luke 19:1-10.. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 13, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “We Walk By Faith Not By Sight”, based on 2 Corinthians 5:1-10. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call, 863-835-2405.