Pastor Cecil Hess will speak Sunday on the subject, “There’s Good News Tonight!” at the worship service. Scripture is from Luke 2. Service is traditional, non denominational and open to all, residents and non-residents alike. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
Sunday’s service will be conducted by Music Director Ari Salgueira and pianist Carnide Thermidor. Scripture is from 2 Corinthians 2:14-17. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road) in Sebring. For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor will lead the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be from Psalm 104 and is titled “A Song of Celebration”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Psalms Road Trip 3: Miracles on 33rd Street” (Psalm 33) in both Sunday morning services. Bible study at 6 p.m. will be “The Chosen Season 1: To Be Called.” Pizza will be served. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit the website, www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon Sunday is titled “Trust During Uncertainty” based on Psalm 91. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “You Said.” There will be a Called Congregational Meeting after the worship service. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning, the doors will open at 10:15 a.m. Church phone is 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
The church is holding membership classes Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Food Pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, please drop it off at the church. Wednesday night meals are at 5:30 p.m. in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. Church is at 700 S. Pine St. in Sebring. Phone: 863-385-1597.
The church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. The church is at 1400 County Road 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.