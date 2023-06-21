Church of Buttonwood Bay

Pastor Cecil Hess will speak Sunday on the subject, “There’s Good News Tonight!” at the worship service. Scripture is from Luke 2. Service is traditional, non denominational and open to all, residents and non-residents alike. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information, call 863-446-3695.

Recommended for you