Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 24, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Profiles in Courage: An Unnamed Politician.” The congregation continues to meet safely in the recreation hall during the 9 a.m. worship. Service includes the singing of favorite hymns and special music. Service is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. Route 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 24, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from I Thessalonians 2:10-13, entitled “Imitators Not Pretenders.” We will celebrate Pastor Appreciation with our pastor. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. On Oct. 31, there will be a concert by the Waycasters at 10 a.m. and a carry in dinner. The church is located at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 24, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on the scripture from 1 Samuel 16:1-13. Fellowship hour will be held after the service. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 471-1999.
Faith Lutheran Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Church will celebrate the Reformation beginning at 3:30 p.m. with pre-service music by The New Floridians, followed by the service at 4 p.m. by the Combined Heartland Circuit Church Service. At 5 p.m., there will be a pulled pork Reformation dinner. Cost of dinner is $10 per person, age 12 and under free. Please pay for your dinner the day of the event. The Church is located at 2740 Lakeview Dr. For further information, call 863-385-7848.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 24, Interim Pastor Rev. Brett Morey’s sermon will be based on scripture from 1 John 4:7-21. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, October 24, Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his sermon series “Real Fear: Fear of God” (Proverbs 1:7). Join us again at our 6 p.m. evening service for a Bible study, “Daniel, Courage in the Chaos — The Little Horn with the Big Mouth” (Daniel 8). We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. For more information, please call 863-655-1524. Follow us on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 24, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Blessed Is the Man” based on Psalm 1. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Reign.” The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 AM and the service begins at 10:40 AM. For further information, call 863-453-3242.