Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 27, will be a service of praise through the ministry of music, with special vocal and instrumental selections entitled, “Let’s Make A Joyful Noise.” The congregation is pleased to meet safely each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. The service is non denominational, and open to all. Dr. Cecil Hess is pastor. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 27, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring part one of a message, ”Rising Above Average” from 2 Thessalonians 1:1-12. There will be special music. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 27, Rev. George Miller will present the sermon based on John 9:1-12. Sunday brunch after worship will be dine in or take home, cost is $5. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 27, guest speaker will be Pastor Chris Snider, who will speak on scripture from Ephesians 3:20-21. His sermon is entitled “Praise Our Glorious God.” Nursery is available for the morning service. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 27 join us for worship at our 9:30 a.m. Contemporary service or 11 a.m. Traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his fun Bible based sermon series, “Dr. Seuss: Yertle the Turtle.” Join us again at 6 p.m. Sunday evening for “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing: Understanding Cults.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 27, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The Way, The Truth and The Life,” based on John 14:1-7. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Sanders playing “Onward Christian Soldiers” at the organ. On Wednesday at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will continue the Bible study on the book of Revelation. On Saturday, March 5, the Women’s Ministries will hold their spring luncheon. The theme will be “Silver Tea” and the speaker will be Veronica Unda. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Maranatha welcomes Dr. Sayer
SEBRING — On Feb. 23, Wednesday, at 6 p.m. Maranatha Baptist Church will host a second Bible conference featuring speaker, Dr. Curtis Sayer. Dr. Sayer is chairman of the Board for the Committee on Missionary Evangelism (C.O.M.E.). Dr. Sayer holds a BS degree in math education, a Master of Divinity degree, and a Doctor of Ministry degree. He has pastored churches in West Virginia, Alabama and Tennessee. Following the Bible conference, Donald and Jessica Mohnkern will present a program of vocal and instrumental music. The church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd. For more information, call the church at 863-382-4301.