Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service at 7 p.m. Friday in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Shawn Craigmiles, from The Warner University Ministry department in Lake Wales. All are welcome. Tuesday at 10 a.m. final Bible study will be in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff, topic “Keeping the Faith”. Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a prayer fellowship in Luce Lounge. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.

