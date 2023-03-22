Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service at 7 p.m. Friday in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Shawn Craigmiles, from The Warner University Ministry department in Lake Wales. All are welcome. Tuesday at 10 a.m. final Bible study will be in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff, topic “Keeping the Faith”. Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a prayer fellowship in Luce Lounge. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Blood Drive
SEBRING — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will host a blood drive sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Location is at the church at 3235 Grand Prix Drive. Donors will receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 eGift card and a special red T-shirt. So, bring your community spirit and donate blod on the OneBlood Big Red Bus that will be in the church parking lot. Remember the OneBlood theme for this year: “Start Giving Blood for a Better Tomorrow”.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message “Jesus I Am: The True Vine”, from John 15:1-5 on Sunday. There will be special music. Wednesday at 6 p.m., Bible study begins in James 1:19-27. Everyone is welcome. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday at the 9 a.m. worship service, Pastor Cecil Hess will continue the series on the subject “Lesser Known New Testament Personalities”. The subject is “Philip: He Walked Into the Unknown”. Special music numbers include Bob Kitchel, Greg and Tresea Frazier, and a presentation by Cheryl Rockwell. Worship is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. George Miller will speak on scripture from Matthew 25:31-46. Music is provided by Ari Salgueiro, musical director, and Carnide Thermidor, pianist and organist. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor will lead the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be from Luke 16:1-13 and is titled “The Savior’s People”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — First Responders Appreciation Day is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Lake Jo is honoring firefighters, medical workers, law enforcement and their families for their sacrifice and service to our community with a special gift and dinner on the grounds afterwards. There is no Bible study that day or evening service. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit the website fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon isntitled “An Evil Man and God’s Plan”, based on John 11:45-57. Special music will be provided by Carol Walker and Cheryl Sanders playing “Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah” with four hands at the piano. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning the doors open at 10:15 a.m.; service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Saturday, April 15 starting at 11:29 a.m., want to have lunch on us? Come on down to the Sebring Circle and enjoy a sloppy joe, bag of chips and a bottle of water (while supplies last).
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Membership classes will be held Thursdays at 2:30 at the church. Food pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, please drop it off at the church. See Sebring Church of the Brethren at the Soda Festival April 7 and 8. Movie night happens April 22 at 6:30 p.m. A taco bar will be provided before the movie. Come join us for “Can Only Imagine” and a meal. Wednesday night meals happen at 5:30 p.m. in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. Phone 863-385-1597.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m., Southside Baptist will host the last monthly Bible study examining current events in the light of Biblical prophecy. Rev. Reinhold Buxbaum will lead the study. Just bring your Bibles and questions. It will be held in the church Student Ministry Center building at 379 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, contact Rev. Buxbaum at rrbuxbaum@gmail.com or call 863-382-4222.
Bible Fellowship Church GriefShare free seminarSEBRING — Saturday Jan. 7, at 2 to 4 p.m. GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar called, Loss Of A Spouse. Also starting Jan. 9, 2 — 4 p.m. or 6 — 8 p.m. a continuing 13 week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Avon Park Lakes Baptist ChurchAVON PARK — Monday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon, the church is hosting a GriefShare Support Group, a continuing 13 week session will begin. To register, call the church at 863-452-6556. Church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. The group will meet in the 5000 Building.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.