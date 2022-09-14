Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 18, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “When Jesus Got Thirsty,” from John 4 at the 9 a.m. worship hour. Special music by Dana and Helen Coke. Communion will be served and is available to all. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and open to everyone, with visitors warmly welcomed. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 18, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from Ephesians 2:19-22 entitled “Christ: The Chief Cornerstone.” Everyone welcome to the 10 a.m. service. There will be special music. Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. will be from Revelation 19-20. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 18, Pastor George Miller will speak on Genesis 12:1-9. Our mission trip to Biloxi, Mississippi to assist that community with needed repairs to their homes from many previous hurricanes will begin on Sept. 24. Items needed by Biloxi citizens include packages of t-shirts, underwear and socks, which our congregants are asked to contribute. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Sept. 18, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the message entitled “Two Sons Born” from Luke 1.57-2.20. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 18, Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “The Real Housewives of the Old Testament: Jezebel” from I Kings 16-21. We have Bible Study classes for all ages. Evening service at 6 p.m. features “Creation Science: The Privileged Planet Earth.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Sept. 18, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “What Do Our Lives Yield?” based on Luke 8:1-8. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “In Christ Alone.” An Agape luncheon will be held in Fellowship Hall immediately after worship service. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sundays; service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Maranatha Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 18, at our 6 p.m. service, we are welcoming one of our own missionaries, Jonathan and Jenny Reiner. They have been missionaries in Brazil since June of 1996. Their report can also be seen on livestream at MaranathaBaptistSebring.org. Jonathan was born and raised in Brazil. He graduated from Piedmont Bible College in North Carolina, and Jenny went to Clearwater Bible College here in Florida. They have been married for 27 years and have four children. The church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd. For further information, call 863-382-4301.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 18, the sermon will be “Peace and Justice in All Things” based on Romans 12:19-21. Pastor David Smalley and Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill lead the service at 10 a.m. Church is located at 700 South Pine Street. For further information, call 863-385-1597. YouTube Channel: “sebringcobchurch.”
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.
Bible Fellowship Church Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
St. Francis of Assisi Church presents Divorce Care program
LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13-week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.