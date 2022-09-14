Church of Buttonwood Bay

SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 18, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “When Jesus Got Thirsty,” from John 4 at the 9 a.m. worship hour. Special music by Dana and Helen Coke. Communion will be served and is available to all. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and open to everyone, with visitors warmly welcomed. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For information, call 863-446-3695.

