Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., a special Christmas Celebration featuring Jim and Melissa Brady with a program of Christmas music will be presented in the church sanctuary. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no admission; a free will love offering will be taken. Public is invited. The church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., (1000 Bldg.).
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 19, as part of the Christmas celebration, the worship service at 9 a.m. is highlighted by the observance of Holy Communion. Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on “Why Communion At Christmas Time?” Special music by the choir and guest soloist Beverly Hann. On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, the traditional candle lighting service will be held at 7 p.m. featuring special music, readings and carols. All are welcome to attend these services. Buttonwood Bay is located on U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863- 446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 19, there will be a praise worship service honoring Jesus Christ. There will be songs, Scripture reading, poetry and testimonies. A lunch will be served afterwards. Everyone is welcome. Church is at 1003 Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 19, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on John 1:14-18. We will celebrate this Fourth Sunday of Advent with a candle lighting ceremony. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 19, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the sermon. An adult worship Choir Cantata will be presented at the morning 10:45 service. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. join us for “A Christmas Spectacular,” a dinner theatre style musical presentation. Enjoy a delicious ham dinner with all the trimmings. Celebrate Jesus’ birthday with a cake and listen to the sounds of wonderful in-house talent. There will be a gift for every child. It is a day of Faith, Family, Food & Fun! We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 19, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Praise,” based on Psalm 148. This is the Fourth Sunday of Advent. A candle lighting ceremony entitled “We Wait in Hope” will be observed. The Fourth Sunday of Advent is represented by the “Praise” candle being lit. A Litany reading will be done between a designated reader and the congregation after which a verse pertaining to that candle will be sung by the congregation. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “I Heard the Bells.” At 4 p.m., a Christmas Eve service will be held. The last candle, the “Proclaim” candle will be lit. A children’s play entitled “When Santa Learned the Gospel” will be presented. Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be based on the history of a few Christmas carols. At the end of the service, the congregation will participate in a candle lighting ceremony. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Dec. 19, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be a Christmas Series, with the theme, Oh, What A Wonderful Name. The sermon is entitled “Everlasting Father,” based on scripture from Isaiah 9:6-7. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.