Church of Buttonwood Bay

SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 21, as part of the observance of Holy Communion, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “You Are On the Guest List” at the 9 a.m. worship hour. Special music by Dana and Helen Coke. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and the elements of Holy Communion are open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For information, call 863-446-3695.

Recommended for you