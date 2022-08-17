SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 21, as part of the observance of Holy Communion, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “You Are On the Guest List” at the 9 a.m. worship hour. Special music by Dana and Helen Coke. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and the elements of Holy Communion are open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On August 21, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from Mark 1:40-45, “A Life Changing Touch.” Special music will be provided. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. study will continue from Revelation 14-17. Everyone welcome. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, August 21, Pastor George Miller will speak on Tobit 1:1-8. This book is from the Apocrypha, used more commonly in Catholic and Orthodox churches. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Aug. 21, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living by Prayer” from Colossians 4:2-6. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities are 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 21, Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “The Real Housewives of the Old Testament: Rebekah” based on Genesis 24. We have Bible Study classes for all ages. Evening service at 6 p.m. features “Fruit of the Spirit: Meekness” and we will be serving apple pie with vanilla ice cream. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Aug. 21, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “living on Broadway?” based on Luke 13:22-30. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “O How Good It Is”. The Kid’s Club will meet Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until noon. The movie, “The Prince of Egypt” will be shown. There will be playground activities, a devotional and food. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.