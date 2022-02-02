Avon Park Camp
AVON PARK — The 83rd Avon Park Camp Meeting will start Sunday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. with a rally featuring Dr. Tom Hermiz, President, as speaker. Monday, Feb. 7 is Missionary Day, with missionaries Seth and Ashley Batschelet and Tom and Tonya Overton sharing the day. Tuesday, Feb. 8, daily activities are 9 a.m. and include Bible study with Old Testament professor, Dr. John Oswalt; evangelist, Dr. James Diehl; evangelist and writer, Rev. David Gallimore; and song evangelist, Dr. Gary Bond. Morning services are at 10:30 a.m, Missionary Moments are at 6 p.m. and evening service is at 7 p.m. All services are held in the tabernacle, 1001 West Lake Isis Road. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call the Camp at 863-453-6831.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 6, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “What’s the Secret?” from Acts 2. The congregation continues to meet safely each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. Special music by the choir along with a duet by Greg and Tresea Frazier. The service is non denominational, and open to all. Location is U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 6, we will have our tenth anniversary with our annual meeting. We will celebrate by hosting the Wacasters in concert with a carry in dinner to follow. Wednesday night study continues in Revelation at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 6, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on John 5:1-18. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 6, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message based on scripture from Titus1:1-3. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m.- noon, Dental pre-screening and appointments will be made at our church for uninsured and low to moderate income patients only. Pre-screening is mandatory. A Dental Bus will be here Monday, Feb. 21-Wednesday, Feb. 23 for fillings and extractions. This is a free service provided by our Florida Baptist Association. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 6, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “ The Door,” based on John 10:1-10. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Be Unto Your Name.” On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Pastor Johnson will continue the Bible study on the book of Revelation at 10 a.m. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Feb. 6, the 10 a.m. service will feature “Spoken For Quartet” from Branson, Missouri. We will continue to practice social distancing. Invite your friends and neighbors to join us. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.