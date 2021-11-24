Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 28, will mark the first Sunday Of Advent, with a special feature during the 9 a.m. worship service. Pastor Cecil Hess will offer a service of renewal of baptismal vows for those who wish to participate, as a sign of re-commitment to the work of Christ and His church. Special music will be part of the service. Buttonwood Bay is located on U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 28, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from 1 Thessalonians 3:1-13 entitled “The Heart of God’s Man.” Everyone welcome at 10 a.m. Church is at 1003 Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 28, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on scripture from Jeremiah 29: 4-14. We celebrate this First Sunday of Advent. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 28, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “He Came To Save,” based on Matthew 1:18-23. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 28, join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his sermon series “Hosea, Boundless Love: It’s Never Too Late to Return to God” from Hosea 14:1-9. We have Bible study classes for all ages. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, call 863-655-1524 or visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 28, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Christ’s Appearing,” based on 1 Timothy 6:6-16. This is the first Sunday of Advent. A candle lighting ceremony entitled “We Wait in Hope” will be observed. The first Sunday of Advent is represented by the “Wait” candle being lit. A Litany reading will be done between a designated reader and the congregation after which a verse pertaining to that candle will be sung by the congregation. The Women’s Ministries luncheon will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4. Guest speaker will be Starla Shattler from the Lake Placid ARP church. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The Women’s Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be held in the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. The ladies of the church’s beautiful handmade quilts will be the star of this bazaar, but we will also have various vendors, a bake sale and soup bar and Christmas decorations for purchase.
First United Methodist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lake Ave. on Sat., Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be featured. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. until sold out. Lunch will be a bowl of clam chowder or chili, ham & cheese sandwich, dessert and drink for $6. Contact Karl at 937-631-2655 for questions or meal carryout.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Nov. 28, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be a Christmas Series, with the theme, Oh, What A Wonderful Name. The sermon is entitled “Wonderful Counselor”, based on scripture from Isaiah 9:6-7. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.