Church of Buttonwood
Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 2, as the congregation looks forward to a fruitful year as it moves into 2022, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “Biblical Advice for A New Year” at the 9 a.m. worship service. Special music by the choir along with Greg and Tresea Frazier. Service is non denominational, and open to all. Location is U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 2, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The King Is Coming,” from I Thessalonians 5:1-7. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. Church is at 1003 Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 2, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the sermon based on Jonah 1:1-3. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 2, worship with us at our contemporary and traditional services as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Dr. Seuss 2: The Cat in the Hat” based on scripture from 1 Timothy 6:11-12. Join us again at 6 p.m. for a new sermon series, “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing 1: Understanding Cult Math.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 2, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The Blood of the Covenant”, based on Exodus 24:1-8. Special music will be “At Calvary” played by Mrs. Dale Brockway and Cheryl Sanders with four hands at the piano. Holy Communion will be observed during the worship service. Beginning on Wednesday, a Bible study on the book of Revelation will be taught at 10 a.m. by Rev. Johnson in the Adult Sunday school room. The public is welcome. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.