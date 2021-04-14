Church of the Way
SEBRING — The message for Sunday, April 18 by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be, “He is Alive & I Am Convinced.” R.T. Byrum will continue in the Sunday school hour with lessons from 1 Corinthians. If you do not have a church home, we would love to see you! The church is located at 1015 N. Ridgewood Dr. See information for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday April 18, Pastor Toby Cribbs will begin a series of messages entitled, “The Bible: God’s Perfect Word.” This Sunday’s message will be from 2 Timothy 3:14-17, “The Perfection of the Holy Scriptures.” Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For information, call 863 453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, April 18, Rev. Jon Beck will deliver the sermon based on scripture from Matthew 7:1-6. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, April 18, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message, “The Everlasting Sanctifier — Jesus Our Spiritual Parent” from Hebrews 12:5-15. The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. Please visit our website at www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook for more information. Phone 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Guest speaker will be Rev. Ed Fleagle for the Sunday, April 18 service. His sermon is entitled “Is it Real?” based on John 21:1-14. Special music will be provided by Arlene Batten singing “Lord, You Have Come to the Lakeshore.” The church is located at 206 E. Lagrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:30 a.m. and seating has been marked for social distancing. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, April 18, Rev. Charles Woodward will deliver the sermon entitled “The Hand of the Lord for His People”, with scripture from 1 Samuel 5:1-12. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. For further information, call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon this Sunday, April 18, will be “The Fellowship of the Faithful”, with scripture from Acts 2:42-47. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alt. 27 S (behind Publix South) in Sebring. Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On April 18, Pastor Gary Kindle’s message will be “Explanations of the Scriptures.” We will cover different scriptures in the Bible. Communion will be served. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call, 863-835-2405.