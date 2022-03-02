St. Francis of Assisi Church
LAKE PLACID — On March 2, at 9 a.m. Ash Wednesday services at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church will be held. At 6 p.m., we will have holy communion and imposition of ashes. All are welcome. The church is at 43 Lake June Rd. For further information, call the Parish office at 863-465-0051.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 6, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “What A Pastor Expects From the Congregation.” Special music by the choir and soloist Georgia Eshelman. The congregation is pleased to meet weekly at 9 a.m. in the comfort of the large recreation hall. The service is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 6, Pastor Toby Cribbs will continue the message, “Rising Above Average” from 2 Thessalonians 1:1-12. There will be special music. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 6, Rev. George Miller will present the sermon based on John 11:1-6 And 11:17-37. We will celebrate the Back Bay Mission’s 100th Anniversary. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 6, Interim Pastor Brett Morey will speak on scripture from Titus 2:1-10. Nursery is available for the morning service. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, March 6, join us either at our 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. Service for Revival. Our guest speaker is Dr. Frank Shelton. His TV ministry “By FAITH with Frank Shelton” airs weekly to 300 million homes in four continents. Joining him will be Paul and Annette Pitts. Paul has sung over 5,000 performances on seven continents. Join us again for our 6:30 p.m. service as Paul Pitts will perform “The Scribe,” a dramatic musical performance depicting the life of Christ as told from a scribe’s point of view. Tuesday, March 8, 5:30 p.m. is “Kid’s Night” featuring Stephen Wilson with “God’s Science.” Wednesday, March 9, 5:30 p.m. is “Teen Night” with Word of Life speaker Andy Anderson and First Baptist Church Bowling Green’s Praise Team. A meal will be served Monday — Wednesday night. The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 6, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The True Vine” based on John 15:1-11. Special Music will be provided by the Music Team singing “In Christ Alone.” On Wednesday, Pastor Johnson will lead the Bible study on the book of Revelation at 10 a.m. On Sunday, March 13, there will be a covered dish meal immediately after worship. “Chip” Sherer, Executive Director of Bonclarken Conference Center in Flat Rock, North Carolina will be the speaker. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.