Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 26, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “You’ve Got To Be Kidding,” from Matthew 5 and 6. The congregation is blessed to meet in the safety and comfort of the recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship hour. All services are non denominational and open to all, and include singing of favorite hymns and special music. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, June 26, the congregation will hear and discuss a reading of Proverbs 3:13-18. A Musical Spectacular featuring Ari Salgueiro and Carnide Thermidor will be presented during the morning service. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, June 26, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living in Christ Jesus” from Colossians 2:6-7. Sunday School is at 9:30 for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, June 26, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message “One Word Sermons: Grace” (God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense). We have Bible study classes for all ages. The 6 p.m. Sunday evening service, with the “fruit” theme, will be “Fruit of the Spirit: Patience”, and watermelon will be served. Our Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 26, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “A Message for Today.” Special music will be performed by the Music Team singing “Do Not Fear”. On Saturday, June 25, the women of the church are going to lunch at Amazing Grace Tea House in Wauchula. On Monday, July 4, the church lawn will be available for the public to watch the fireworks. Free water and access to bathroom facilities will be available. The church office will be closed on July 4. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Baptist Church invites you to Zoom into fun with vacation Bible school July 11-15 at 808 Gardenia Street. Program runs from 6 — 8:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. (for volunteers and kids). For ages Pre-K to grade 12. For more information, visit leisurelakesbaptistchurch.myanswers.com/zoomerang or call 863-699-0671. You can also send an email to llbclp@gmail.com.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Starting Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. the Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643