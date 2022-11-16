Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. the Sebring Church of the Brethren will host the annual Sebring area community interfaith Thanksgiving service. The Church is on Pine Street opposite The Palms. Theme of the service is “One Nation Under God.” Mayor John Shoop will share an inspirational reading. Other participants include Rev. David Smalley, host pastor; Rev. David Thoresen. Rev. Cecil Hess, Father Jose Gonzalez; Father Scott Walker; Rev. Karl Davis and other clergy. Special music will be provided by the Heartland Harmonizers chorus and the Highlands Community Chorus. A patriotic musical presentation will be offered by Cheryl Rockwell. A free will offering will be received to benefit the needy families of Highlands County. The public is invited to share in this community wide observance. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Avon Park Holiness CampAVON PARK — Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle with speaker Rev. Barry Long, Nazarene pastor, Sunday school teacher, camp resident, and camp board member. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 9 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge.
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — Thanksgiving Sunday will be observed Sunday, Nov. 20, with Pastor Cecil Hess speaking on the subject “The Blind man — Now I Can See!” at the 9 a.m. worship service. Special music by guest soloist Beverly Hann. All services are non-denominational and open to all. That afternoon at 4 p.m. the congregation will participate in the community Thanksgiving service in the Sebring Church of the Brethren at 700 S. Pine St. Buttonwood Bay Church location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 20, Eugene Correll will bring a dynamic message from the Word of God. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. Wednesday 6 p.m. Bible study continues from Philippians. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 20, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message from Isaiah 36:13-20. The Annual Church Meeting will be held right after the service. On Monday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Shepherd’s pantry is open to the community. The food pantry is open to anyone in need of food. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 20, the sermon is entitled “Good News for the Poor, Part 2” from Luke 7. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 20, worship with us at 9:30 a.m. contemporary or 11 a.m. traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Haggai, Consider Your Ways 2: Consider Your Worship” from Haggai 2:6-8. The 6 p.m. service is a special night with “Pie, Praise, & Thanksgiving.” We will be serving a variety of pies during the service. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 20, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “O, Give Thanks to the Lord” based on Psalm 105:1-6. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Be Unto Your Name.” On Wednesday, Nov. 16, there will be a Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. The meal will be provided by the Raise the Action Committee. “Hanging of the Greens” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. until noon.The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sunday service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Resurrection Lutheran ChurchAVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 — 7 p.m., we are holding a spaghetti dinner in our Fellowship Hall. Cost of $ 8 pp. Proceeds will be donated to the Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund. Services are every Sunday at 11 a.m. Join us before the service at 10 a.m. in Burke Hall (behind the church building) for coffee and fellowship. We look forward to meeting visitors and members; all are welcome. Church is at 324 E. Main St. Phone: 863-453-6858.
Church bazaarSEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Spring Lake United Methodist Church will present a cookie walk and bake sale where you choose from a large variety of homemade cookies, homemade bread and other baked goods; a craft bazaar with jewelry, towels, microwave mats, scrubbies, wooden items and more; and a garage sale with treasures for you to browse and buy. Breakfast and lunch will also be available. Church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane (on Highway 98 at Spring Lake).
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.
St. Francis of Assisi Church presents Divorce Care programLAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13 week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Bible Fellowship Church Grief Support GroupSEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.