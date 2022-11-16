Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. the Sebring Church of the Brethren will host the annual Sebring area community interfaith Thanksgiving service. The Church is on Pine Street opposite The Palms. Theme of the service is “One Nation Under God.” Mayor John Shoop will share an inspirational reading. Other participants include Rev. David Smalley, host pastor; Rev. David Thoresen. Rev. Cecil Hess, Father Jose Gonzalez; Father Scott Walker; Rev. Karl Davis and other clergy. Special music will be provided by the Heartland Harmonizers chorus and the Highlands Community Chorus. A patriotic musical presentation will be offered by Cheryl Rockwell. A free will offering will be received to benefit the needy families of Highlands County. The public is invited to share in this community wide observance. For information, call 863-446-3695.

Recommended for you