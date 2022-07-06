Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 10, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Anyone Here Named Titus?” There will be special music by visiting soloist Georgia Eshelman. The congregation is blessed to meet in the safety and comfort of the recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship hour. All services are non denominational and open to all, and include singing of favorite hymns and special music. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863- 446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, July 10, Pastor George Miller will speak on Daniel 1:1-21.The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, July 10, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living by Holding Fast to Christ” from Colossians 2:16-23. Sunday School is at 9:30 for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 10, worship with us as we welcome Guest Speaker, Rev. Orlando Collazo. He will be preaching at our 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Service and 11 a.m. Traditional Service. Join us again at 6 p.m. as Dr. Kevin Ahrens brings the message “Fruit of the Spirit: Faithfulness” in the Family Life Center. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Our website is www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 10, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Serve the Lord with Fear,” based on Psalm 2:1-12. Special music will be performed by Mrs. Dale Brockway and Cheryl Sanders playing four hands on the piano to the hymn “Blessed Be the Name.” The Music Team will sing “Fly.” The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Sunridge & Sparta Baptist VBS
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 10 through Thursday, July 14, from 6 — 8:30 p.m. each day, the Sunridge Baptist Church presents their Vacation Bible School in partnership with Sparta Road Baptist Church. The VBS will be held at Sparta Road Baptist, 4400 Sparta Road. “S.P.A.R.K. Studios” includes Bible Study Studios, Crafts Design Center, and bringing inventions to life at the Missions Workshop for children entering grades 1-5. For more information, contact the Sunridge Baptist Church office at 863-382-3695, or our VBS Director, Cindy Finch at 863-214-6205 or email at cindyjfinch@gmail.com.
Leisure Lakes Baptist VBS
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Baptist Church invites you to Zoom into fun with vacation Bible school July 11-15 at 808 Gardenia Street. Program runs from 6-8:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. (for volunteers and kids). For ages Pre-K to grade 12. For more information, visit leisurelakesbaptistchurch.myanswers.com/zoomerang or call 863-699-0671. You can also send an email to llbclp@gmail.com.
Memorial United Methodist Church VBS
LAKE PLACID — Our Vacation Bible School will be July 17 to July 21 for children who have just completed Kindergarten through 5th grade. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” The time is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner will be provided. Spots are limited, so register your child today. Register at https://VBSpro.events/p/MUMC22 . If you have any questions, contact Maria Palacios at 863-465-2422 or mgmg.9715@gmail.com. The church is located at 500 Kent Avenue behind the Tower. Let your children join us to discover the magnitude of God’s greatness and we will help them discover evidence of God in everyday life. This is an incredible Bible-learning experience.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call church office to confirm day and time.